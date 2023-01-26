US economy ends 2022 with strong growth of 2.9%

The US economy slowed slightly in the final quarter of 2022, although it still grew at a faster-than-expected pace amid fears that the world's largest economy is heading towards a recession this year.

The nation's GDP grew at a 2.9 per cent rate from October to December, a report from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed on Wednesday. It marks two consecutive quarters of economic growth, after 3.2 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

Overall growth for 2022 was 2.1 per cent, according to the analysis, down from 5.9 per cent in 2021.

Thursday's report defied projections from a survey of forecasters by data firm FactSet, meaning US interest rates are likely to remain high for the moment.

Some of the world's largest bankers have predicted the US is poised to enter a recession later this year, largely due to the Federal Reserve's historic interest rate increases.

The central bank raised interest rates seven times last year to the range of 4.25 and 4.50 per cent, making borrowing costs such as mortgages and car loans higher.

The Fed has been engaged in a battle with rising costs in the country, which peaked at 9.1 per cent in last summer. Inflation has since dipped to 6.5 per cent, but still remains well above the Fed's long-term 2 per cent target.

The Fed has sought to achieve what is called a soft landing — slowing the economy without driving it into a recession. Policy officials estimate interest rates will be around 5.3 per cent by the end of the year.

Another wild card that could threaten the US economy this year stems from political brinkmanship, with Republicans in the House of Representatives threatening to refuse to raise the federal debt limit unless the Biden administration agrees to their demands to cut spending.