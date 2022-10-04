Saudi non-oil business activity improves in September on output and new order boost

Business activity in the non-oil private sector economy of Saudi Arabia continued to improve in September as output and new orders rose sharply amid a boost in demand, despite inflation concerns and global macroeconomic headwinds.

The kingdom's seasonally adjusted S&P Global purchasing managers’ index reading stood at 56.6 in September. Although down from 57.7 in August, the headline PMI signalled an improvement in the health of the Saudi non-oil private sector economy for the 25th successive month.

A reading above the neutral level of 50 indicates growth while one below it points to a contraction.

“Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector economy retained an impressive pace of growth during September, especially against the backdrop of increasingly challenging global economic conditions,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Both output and new orders rose at rates above their averages for their current 25-month growth sequences.”

More to follow …