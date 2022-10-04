Saudi non-oil business activity improves in September on output and new order boost

Robust demand bolstered businesses in the Arab world's largest economy despite inflation concerns

The Riyadh skyline. Business activity in Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector economy improved for the 25th consecutive month in September. EPA
Sarmad Khan
Oct 04, 2022
Business activity in the non-oil private sector economy of Saudi Arabia continued to improve in September as output and new orders rose sharply amid a boost in demand, despite inflation concerns and global macroeconomic headwinds.

The kingdom's seasonally adjusted S&P Global purchasing managers’ index reading stood at 56.6 in September. Although down from 57.7 in August, the headline PMI signalled an improvement in the health of the Saudi non-oil private sector economy for the 25th successive month.

A reading above the neutral level of 50 indicates growth while one below it points to a contraction.

“Saudi Arabia's non-oil private sector economy retained an impressive pace of growth during September, especially against the backdrop of increasingly challenging global economic conditions,” said David Owen, an economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence.

“Both output and new orders rose at rates above their averages for their current 25-month growth sequences.”

Updated: October 04, 2022, 5:20 AM
