Saudi Arabia's PIF launches new company to develop downtown areas in 12 cities

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman launched the Saudi Downtown Company (SDC) on Monday to build and develop areas in city centres and mixed-use destinations in 12 locations throughout the kingdom, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The new company, part of the sovereign wealth fund Public Investment Fund (PIF), will work towards enhancing the infrastructure and building strategic partnerships with the private sector and investors, Spa said.

It will create new business and investment opportunities in key economic sectors such as retail, tourism, entertainment and housing.

The 12 cities are Madinah, Al Khobar, Al Ahsa, Buraidah, Najran, Jizan, Hail, Al Baha, Arar, Taif, Dumat Al Jandal and Tabuk.

“SDC will develop over 10 million square metres of land across all projects, creating modern destinations drawn from Saudi Arabia’s diverse local culture and traditional architectural motifs, while using cutting-edge technology in every project,” Spa said.

This is a developing story