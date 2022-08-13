Moody's downgrades Turkey deeper into junk territory on balance of payments risks

Moody's Investor Service downgraded Turkey's ratings deeper into junk territory, citing rising pressure on the country's balance of payments with risks of a further depletion of foreign currency reserves.

The ratings agency cut Turkey's long-term foreign and domestic currency issuer and foreign-currency senior unsecured ratings to B3 from B2, which is six levels below investment grade. The country's current account deficit is likely to be larger than previously expected by a wide margin, the New York-based company said in a statement on Friday.

Such a rating using makes it more difficult to access capital markets and raise financing. The outlook, however, is stable, reflecting a view that the risks at the B3 level are balanced, it added.

"The authorities have taken a series of measures since the start of the year, with the aim to stabilise the currency, rebuild the central bank's low foreign currency reserve buffer and more recently engineer a 'soft' landing of the economy by reigning in credit growth," Moody's economists wrote.

"So far, the measures have not been successful in stabilising the currency and materially raising the [central bank's] foreign exchange buffers."

The rating decision comes after Turkish inflation accelerated again in July. It may be only months away from reaching levels not seen since the aftermath of the Asian financial crisis in 1997 as the central bank sticks with its ultra-loose monetary course.

Government data showed that annual inflation was up at almost 80 per cent last month — a 24-year high — from 78.6 per cent in June. In Istanbul, Turkey’s most populous city, price growth exceeded 99 per cent in July from a year earlier.

The upward march of consumer prices has already forced officials and economists to rewrite forecasts several times this year, as efforts to stabilise the lira falter at a time when Russia's invasion of Ukraine is inflating the cost of everything from food to energy.

"Inflation has risen to its highest levels for over two decades and will likely trend higher in the coming months, on the back of surging energy and food prices and also reflecting the unwillingness of the Central Bank of Turkey to raise its policy rate," Moody's said.

The rating agency said it expects inflation to be close to 70 per cent by the end of 2022.

"It is unlikely that the increasingly complex set of regulatory, fiscal and macroprudential measures will be effective in restoring some degree of macroeconomic stability."

Fitch Ratings last month also downgraded Turkey further into junk territory, citing "spiralling inflation", policies from Ankara and the central bank that have increased macro and external risks as well as higher financing needs, and limited capital inflows.

Expand Autoplay Galataport, which opened last year for cruise ships in Istanbul, could boost post-pandemic tourism in Turkey but has been criticised over the destruction of historical monuments and its potential environmental impact. All photos: AFP

The lira, meanwhile, lost 44 per cent of its value against the dollar in 2021 and about 30 per cent this year.

Turkey's external position is under greater than expected pressure, mainly as a result of surging energy prices, which are pushing up already high inflation and raising external financing needs, Moody's said.

The country's current account deficit will likely be close to 6 per cent of gross domestic product this year, more than three times larger than expected before Russia's military offensive in Ukraine that began in February and much higher than last year's deficit of 1.7 per cent of GDP, it added.

"Declining foreign currency reserves are a further pressure point. While strong tourism and goods export performance provide important foreign-currency revenues, those inflows will start to slow in the autumn months, while net energy imports will likely remain very high," Moody's said.

External financing needs are sizeable at about $250 billion or 34 per cent of gross domestic product in 2022.

Moody's also expects Turkey to post a gradual economic slowdown in the second half of 2022 that would continue into next year. It projects real GDP growth of 4.5 per cent and 2 per cent for 2022 and 2023, respectively, with the risk of a sharper slowdown "material".