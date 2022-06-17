Abu Dhabi Ports and National Marine Dredging form JV for offshore surveys

Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the operator of industrial cities and free zones in the emirate, signed a deal with National Marine Dredging Company to set up a new joint venture company that will carry out offshore surveys and subsea services in the UAE, across the GCC, as well as in select international markets.

The joint venture, Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services, will offer a portfolio comprising offshore surveys (geophysical and geotechnical), trenching and dredging support services, according to a report by state news agency Wam.

The deal was signed by Capt Mohamed Al Shamisi, managing director and group chief executive of AD Ports Group, and Yasser Zaghloul, group chief executive at National Marine Dredging.

“Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services will deliver expertise in the marine and diving services for our UAE clients to take advantage of,” Mr Al Shamisi said.

“This, in turn, further supports the leadership’s efforts to foster a sustainable, diversified, and knowledge-based economy.”

ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, remains a majority shareholder in AD Ports Group, with a 75.42 per cent stake in the listed entity.

Established in 2006, AD Ports Group owns and operates 10 ports in the UAE, including Khalifa Port, Zayed Port, Mussaffah Port, Fujairah Terminals, Community Ports, Kamsar Port and the Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, as well as a terminal in Guinea.

It also manages more than 550 square kilometres of industrial zones and an end-to-end logistics business, besides offering a range of maritime services.

NMDC is an engineering, procurement, construction and marine dredging contractor active in the Middle East and North Africa. In January 2022, ADQ transferred a 10 per cent stake in NMDC to AD Ports.

Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services will provide subsea services, such as commercial diving services, remotely-operated vehicles, and unmanned inspections vessels. Photo: Wam

Safeen Surveys and Subsea Services will also provide integrated subsea services, such as commercial diving services, remotely-operated vehicles, and unmanned inspections vessels, along with customised solutions tailored for offshore operations related to the oil, gas and renewable energy sectors, Wam reported.

“The new company will offer the most advanced offshore surveys and diving solutions to different types of environments and across wider geographies,” Mr Zaghloul said.

It will operate in the UAE, GCC and global markets where both AD Ports Group and NMDC maintain a presence. These targeted global markets include Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Taiwan, Sudan, Iraq, Mauritania, Mauritius, Guinea, Pakistan and Western India, Wam reported.