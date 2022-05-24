Raja Al Gurg succeeds her father at helm of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group

UAE businesswoman Raja Al Gurg has been appointed the new chairwoman of Easa Saleh Al Gurg Group, the Dubai-based multidivisional conglomerate. She will also retain her position as group managing director.

Ms Al Gurg's sisters also take on new responsibilities.

Muna Al Gurg becomes vice-chairwoman, along with her role as director of retail, while Maryam Al Gurg will assume the role of director at ESAG and member of the board of directors, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

The appointment, which is in line with the group’s pre-approved succession planning charter following the death of founder Easa Al Gurg in March, ensures a smooth business transition and continuation of ESAG’s legacy built and shaped by the late chairman, the company said.

“Succeeding my late father is a tremendous privilege and one that I take up with great responsibility,” said Raja Al Gurg. “I look forward to continuing on the path of his forward-thinking strategies for the group.”

The Al Gurg Group spans retail, building and construction, industrial and property sectors in the UAE.

Al Gurg was one of the UAE’s pioneering businessmen, bankers and also a key diplomat.

One of the UAE’s most prominent businesswomen, Raja Al Gurg is member of the board of directors of Dubai Chambers and president of the Dubai Business Women Council.

She is also deputy chairperson of the National Bank of Fujairah and a board member for Dubai Academic Health Corporation.