AD Ports Group to establish Metal Park at Kizad

Spread over 450,000 square metres, the facility will support storage and handling, processing and fabrication activities

Mar 01, 2022

Abu Dhabi Ports Group, the operator of ports, industrial cities and free zones in the emirate, has partnered with Metal Park Investment to establish an integrated metal hub at Kizad.

The 450,000-square-metre facility will cater to all industry verticals and offer flexibility of scale to metal vendors, processors and fabricators in the Emirates.

“The Metal Park in Kizad will create an ecosystem that helps metal service providers grow their business and adapt to market trends and conditions quickly and effectively, so they can plan for the future without constraint, said Abdullah Al Hameli, head of economic cities and free zones cluster at AD Ports Group.

“The metal industry provides crucial commodities for the development of buildings, automobiles, appliances and toolmaking, making it an essential sector for the UAE’s continued growth and prosperity,” Mr Al Hameli said.

The Metal Park will support storage and handling, processing and fabrication activities, the statement said. It will also offer access to research and development amenities, rental office space and associated financial services.

It will offer customers solutions related to production planning, easy entry and exit policies, and access to finance and human resources services to keep operations at optimal levels.

Established in 2006, Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed AD Ports Group serves as a facilitator of logistics, industry and trade as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world.

It made its debut on ADX last month and raised Dh4 billion ($1.08bn) from its share sale. Its portfolio comprises 10 ports and terminals.

“The Metal Park will revolutionise the steel fabrication industry and transform it into a win-win economy by providing a platform for metal services to be more efficient financially, economically and environmentally,” said Saleh Shahrestani, chairman of Abu Dhabi-headquartered Metal Park Investment.

“Membership at the Metal Park will enable our clients to expand their businesses at times of growth with little capital and at times of economic downturn, giving them the ability to reduce their operating costs,” Mr Shahrestani added.

AD Ports Group’s subsidiary Kizad, which is spread across 410 square kilometres, is strategically located between Abu Dhabi and Dubai — with the deepwater Khalifa Port as its maritime gateway.

Updated: March 01, 2022, 5:19 PM
