World Economic Forum to hold its annual meeting in May

The World Economic Forum will hold its annual meeting in-person from May 22 to 26 in the Swiss ski resort of Davos-Klosters in the Alps, the organisation said on Friday.

The meeting, which was earlier scheduled from January 17 to 21, was postponed due to the outbreak of the Omicron variant and rising number of cases in many countries.

“After all the virtual meetings taking place in the last two years, leaders from politics, business and civil society have to convene finally in person again,” Klaus Schwab, WEF founder and executive chairman, said.

“We need to establish the atmosphere of trust that is truly needed to accelerate collaborative action and to address the multiple challenges we face.”

Themed “working together, restoring trust”, the annual meeting will offer world leaders an opportunity to take stock of the “state of the world and shape partnerships and policies for the crucial period ahead”, the WEF said.

The meeting will address topics such as the pandemic recovery, tackling climate change, building a better future for work, accelerating stakeholder capitalism and harnessing the technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

About 3,000 high-level executives and officials and leaders of more than 50 countries, gather annually for the forum in the Swiss ski resort. The event is often simply referred to as “Davos”.

However, it was cancelled last year because of safety concerns due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The WEF said it will continue to communicate closely with the Swiss government on the public health situation in there.

“The meeting will take place as long as all necessary conditions are in place to guarantee the health and safety of its participants and the host community,” it added.