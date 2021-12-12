Dubai’s business conditions continue to remain at two-year high on Expo 2020 boost

New business registered the strongest increase since July 2019

Fareed Rahman
Dec 12, 2021

Dubai's non-oil economy continued to grow in November, with business conditions registering the sharpest improvement in more than two years, helped by a pick-up in new business and rising international travel as Expo 2020 gets underway.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit Dubai Purchasing Managers' Index remained at 54.5 in November, the same as the previous month's levels, to indicate the joint-strongest improvement in operating conditions since October 2019. A reading above 50 indicates economic expansion while one below points to a contraction.

More to follow...

