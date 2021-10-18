Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare agree to boost collaboration

Mubadala Health, the healthcare unit of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment fund Mubadala Investment Company, signed a memorandum of understanding with G42 Healthcare to boost collaboration in the healthcare sector and find innovative solutions to treat chronic diseases.

Read More Mubadala Health takes 60% stake in UEMedical in push for regional expansion

“The collaboration with G42 Healthcare will help us to further uncover genetic links to chronic diseases,” Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, chief executive of Mubadala Health, said.

“The partnership will enable us to offer our patients deep, targeted insights into specific areas of the genome to assess their risk of developing certain diseases, or to diagnose genetic conditions.”

More to follow