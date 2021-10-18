Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Health and G42 Healthcare agree to boost collaboration

The two entities will work towards finding solutions to treat chronic diseases

Fareed Rahman
Oct 18, 2021

Mubadala Health, the healthcare unit of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign investment fund Mubadala Investment Company, signed a memorandum of understanding with G42 Healthcare to boost collaboration in the healthcare sector and find innovative solutions to treat chronic diseases.

“The collaboration with G42 Healthcare will help us to further uncover genetic links to chronic diseases,” Hasan Jasem Al Nowais, chief executive of Mubadala Health, said.

“The partnership will enable us to offer our patients deep, targeted insights into specific areas of the genome to assess their risk of developing certain diseases, or to diagnose genetic conditions.”

