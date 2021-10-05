UAE Central Bank to gather global leaders for exploring future of finance

Central bank governors, industry leaders and heads of financial and technology institutions from around the world will gather in Dubai next week to discuss the future of finance at a conference organised by the Central Bank of the UAE.

The two-day event – Future of Finance – will discuss the Expo 2020 “Connecting Minds and Creating the Future” themes and will explore key subjects shaping the future of finance globally, the CBUAE said on Tuesday.

“The world today requires an integrated effort across different sectors, and it is only by combining our knowledge and expertise that we can aim to strengthen the global financial industry,” Khaled Balama, governor of the CBUAE, said.

By gathering experts from around the world to discuss the opportunities and challenges that are being collectively faced is the way forward, as “by connecting minds we can create a better future”, he added.

The conference, to be held on October 13 and 14 under the patronage of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and Chairman of the CBUAE, will be attended by Sheikha Shamma Al Nahyan, chief executive of Alliances for Global Sustainability.

Majed Sultan Al Mesmar, director general of the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority and Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity for the UAE Government are among the government officials attending the conference to be held at be held at the Dubai Exhibition Centre at Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speakers at the event include Rola Abu Manneh, chief executive of Standard Chartered UAE, Andreas Dombret, former member of executive board of Dutsche Bundesbank and chairman of Houlihan Lokey, Denis Beau, deputy governor of Banque De France, Vachira Arromdee, deputy governor of Bank of Thailand and Luiz da Silva, deputy general manager of the Bank for International Settlement in Switzerland.