DP World’s first-half profit jumps 52% on higher revenue as global trade rebounds

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, said first half-year profit jumped about 52 per cent on the back of higher revenue as global trade rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic.

Total profit attributable to owners of the company for the six-month period to the end of June rose to $475 million, the company said in a statement on Thursday. Revenue climbed 21.3 per cent year-on-year to $4.94 billion.

“This significant growth once again demonstrates that we are in the right locations and a focus on the origin and destination cargo will continue to deliver the right balance between growth and resilience,” DP World Group chairman and chief executive Sultan Ahmed Bin Sulayem, said.

“In recent years we have seen cargo owners respond positively to our integrated end-to-end product offering and we aim to continue with our drive to enable trade. Our recently announced acquisitions of Imperial Logistics and syncreon bring value-add capabilities in high growth verticals and markets, which will allow us to offer a more compelling set of supply chain solutions.”

Global trade is expected to improve on the back of a rebound fuelled by pent-up demand for consumer durables from advanced economies, such as cars, and the resumption of supply chains in emerging markets.

While the International Monetary Fund issued a warning last month that vaccine inequality could affect the global economic recovery, it raised its trade growth estimate to 9.7 per cent this year and 7 per cent in 2022, after a contraction of 8.3 per cent in 2020.

In July, DP World acquired US logistics firm Syncreon for a total enterprise value of $1.2bn. The company also plans to buy South Africa's Imperial Logistics for $890m and the deal is expected to close by the first quarter of 2022.

“Overall, the near-term outlook remains positive, and while we are mindful that the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical uncertainty could once-again disrupt the global economic recovery, we remain positive on the medium to long-term fundamentals of the industry and DP Worlds ability to continue to deliver sustainable returns,” Mr Bin Sulayem, said.

Total revenue from the Middle East, Europe and Africa rose 7.5 per cent to $3.15bn during the period, while it grew 121 per cent in the Asia Pacific and India region to $789m. Revenue from Australia and Americas climbed 27.6 per cent to $998m.

Consolidated capital expenditure in the first half of 2021 was $687m, with maintenance capital expenditure of $143m. The company expects the full year 2021 capital expenditure to be about $1.2bn, which will be invested in different countries including the UAE, Canada, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Angola, among others.

Emergency phone numbers in the UAE Estijaba – 8001717 – number to call to request coronavirus testing Ministry of Health and Prevention – 80011111 Dubai Health Authority – 800342 – The number to book a free video or voice consultation with a doctor or connect to a local health centre Emirates airline – 600555555 Etihad Airways – 600555666 Ambulance – 998 Knowledge and Human Development Authority – 8005432 ext. 4 for Covid-19 queries

