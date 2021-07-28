DP World first-quarter shipping volumes rise 17.1% as global trade rebounds

Shipping containers sit on the docks at DP World’s London Gateway container port. DP World said its second-quarter shipping container volumes rose 17.1 per cent. AFP

DP World, one of the world's largest port operators, recorded a 17.1 per cent increase in second-quarter container shipping volumes and expects an "improved" full-year performance as the near-term trading environment remains positive.

The global ports operator handled 19.7 million TEU (twenty-foot equivalent units) across its global portfolio of container terminals in the second quarter of 2021, up from 16.7m TEU in the same quarter a year ago, DP World said in a statement on Wednesday. All its regions of operations recorded growth during the period, led by India and Asia-Pacific.

"Growth continued to be broad based with all our regions delivering a robust performance, with India being exceptionally strong," Sultan bin Sulayem, group chairman and chief executive of DP World, said. "The strong start to 2021 leaves us well placed to deliver an improved full year performance and we remain focused on delivering our 2022 targets."

Global trade is set to improve after a rebound due to pent-up demand for consumer durables from advanced economies, such as cars, and the resumption of supply chains in emerging markets. While the International Monetary Fund warned on Tuesday that vaccine inequality could impact the global economic recovery, the Washington lender raised its estimate on growth of trade to 9.7 per cent this year and 7 per cent next year after contracting 8.3 per cent in 2020.

At a consolidated level, DP World terminals handled 11.4m TEU in the second quarter, increasing 18.2 per cent on a reported basis and up 17.3 per cent on a like for like basis, it said.

DP World, which operates terminals from Peru to Australia, said its flagship Jebel Ali port in the UAE handled 3.4 million TEU in the second quarter, up 4.2 per cent year-on-year.

Ports in Asia-Pacific and India recorded 21.2 per cent growth in the second quarter, compared to the same period in 2020, the highest among all the regions where DP World operates. The Americas and Australia followed with 18.2 per cent growth, while Europe, the Middle East and Africa expanded 13.8 per cent.

During the first half of 2021, DP World handled 38.6 million TEU, with gross container volumes increasing 13.9 per cent year-on-year on a reported basis and 13.3 per cent on a like-for-like basis.

The Dubai-based company said it remains positive about the near-term outlook but warned that uncertainty arising from the Covid-19 pandemic may disrupt a recovery in the global economy.

The IMF maintained its global economic forecast at 6 per cent but downgraded its growth outlook for emerging market and developing economies due to the uneven access to vaccines and the emergence of Covid-19 variants that are hindering the shape of recovery.

"Looking ahead, the near-term outlook remains positive, but we do expect growth rates to moderate in the second half of 2021," Mr bin Sulayem said. "Furthermore, we remain mindful that the Covid-19 pandemic and geopolitical uncertainty could once-again disrupt the global economic recovery."

The global ports operator remains focused on growing profitability while managing its growth capital expenditure, he added.

Earlier this month, DP World said it plans to buy South Africa's Imperial Logistics for $890m, further strengthening its footprint in the world's second largest continent.

