Majority of world's adults say Covid-19 economic recovery will take two years

Three in four adults globally believe it will take at least two more years for their country’s economy to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new poll.
A majority of adults expect businesses and governments to share the responsibility of economic recovery, according to the findings of an Ipsos survey commissioned by the World Economic Forum. It polled 22,000 people aged 18 to 74 in 29 countries between June 25 and July 9 this year.
The respondents were asked whether their economies had already recovered from the pandemic or how long they thought it would take for it to do so.
The Covid-19 pandemic tipped the world economy last year into its worst recession since the Great Depression, forcing countries into lockdowns that led to higher unemployment, reduced salaries and businesses to close, according to the International Monetary Fund.
The IMF maintained its global economic forecast at 6 per cent in July but downgraded its growth outlook for emerging markets and developing economies owing to the uneven access to vaccines and the emergence of Covid-19 variants that are hindering the shape of recovery.
“The world is at a global turning point where leaders must co-operate, innovate and secure a robust recovery,” said Sarita Nayyar, managing director of the WEF.
“Corporations have a responsibility to work with governments and civil society to address the big global challenges while protecting public health and growth. ESG [environmental, social and corporate governance] reporting metrics, investments in green finance and building more inclusive workplaces are promising first steps forward.”
Jobs, new businesses opening and an increase in tourism are the top three signs of economic recovery, followed by infrastructure and social changes, according to the Ipsos survey.
Only 7 per cent of those polled believe their country’s economy has already recovered, the study found. This view is most prevalent in China (56 per cent) and Saudi Arabia (25 per cent).
About 19 per cent of people believe their economy will recover in a year – this is especially true in Saudi Arabia (38 per cent), the US (32 per cent) and South Korea (31 per cent), according to the survey results.
Meanwhile, 35 per cent of those polled said it will take their country’s economy two or three years to recover. This includes respondents in Japan (52 per cent), Chile (46 per cent), Italy and Malaysia (both 44 per cent), and the Netherlands (42 per cent), the WEF said.
However, nearly 39 per cent estimate that it will take their economy more than three years to recover from the pandemic, with those in Russia (66 per cent), South Africa (62 per cent), Argentina (59 per cent) and Romania (58 per cent) most likely to hold this view, according to the WEF.
The majority of the global public expects government and businesses to lead the economic recovery. Globally, 53 per cent of those polled said it is the government’s responsibility and 52 per cent said large multinational businesses must take the onus of economic recovery, the research found.
“In addition to fostering social cohesion, advocating for human rights and providing community assistance, civil society plays a crucial role in promoting a sustainable and equitable recovery and creating an enabling environment in collaboration with business and government,” said David Sangokoya, head of civil society and social justice at the WEF.
“As the world faces three critical crises in the Covid-19 pandemic, climate change and systemic inequalities, the inclusion of civil society in the world’s efforts is necessary to ensure transparency, accountability and impact for communities bearing the brunt of these crises.”
Exhchange traded funds are bought and sold like shares, but operate as index-tracking funds, passively following their chosen indices, such as the S&P 500, FTSE 100 and the FTSE All World, plus a vast range of smaller exchanges and commodities, such as gold, silver, copper sugar, coffee and oil.
ETFs have zero upfront fees and annual charges as low as 0.07 per cent a year, which means you get to keep more of your returns, as actively managed funds can charge as much as 1.5 per cent a year.
There are thousands to choose from, with the five biggest providers BlackRock’s iShares range, Vanguard, State Street Global Advisors SPDR ETFs, Deutsche Bank AWM X-trackers and Invesco PowerShares.
Schedule:
Pakistan v Sri Lanka:
28 Sep-2 Oct, 1st Test, Abu Dhabi
6-10 Oct, 2nd Test (day-night), Dubai
13 Oct, 1st ODI, Dubai
16 Oct, 2nd ODI, Abu Dhabi
18 Oct, 3rd ODI, Abu Dhabi
20 Oct, 4th ODI, Sharjah
23 Oct, 5th ODI, Sharjah
26 Oct, 1st T20I, Abu Dhabi
27 Oct, 2nd T20I, Abu Dhabi
29 Oct, 3rd T20I, Lahore
Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq
Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi
Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag
Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC
Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC
Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan
Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium
Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes
Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals
Founder: Abdulla Almoayed
Based: UAE
Founded: 2017
Number of employees: 35
Sector: FinTech
Raised: $13 million
Backers: Berlin-based venture capital company Target Global, Kingsway, CE Ventures, Entrée Capital, Zamil Investment Group, Global Ventures, Almoayed Technologies and Mad’a Investment.
A Dog's Journey
Directed by: Gail Mancuso
Starring: Dennis Quaid, Josh Gad, Marg Helgenberger, Betty Gilpin, Kathryn Prescott
3 out of 5 stars
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Dark Souls: Remastered
Ant-Man and the Wasp
Expected completion: 2022
Height: 24 meters
Ground floor banquet hall: 370 square metres to accommodate about 750 people
Ground floor multipurpose hall: 92 square metres for up to 200 people
First floor main Prayer Hall: 465 square metres to hold 1,500 people at a time
First floor terrace areas: 2,30 square metres
Temple will be spread over 6,900 square metres
Structure includes two basements, ground and first floor
Hussein Ibish: America's attitude to Palestine and Israel has subtly shifted
Con Coughlin: With every missile fired in Israel-Gaza, Biden's clout reduces
Anwar Mhajne: The moral burden of being a Palestinian citizen of Israel
Padmaavat
Results
Hussein Ibish: The George Floyd tragedy is a turning point for America
Men's semi-finals
Novak Djokovic (1) v Dominic Thiem (5) from 6pm
Stefanos Tsitsipas (8) v Rafael Nadal (2) from 11pm
Women's final
Simona Halep (3) v Kiki Bertens (7) from 8.30pm
