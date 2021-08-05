Lebanon's business conditions continue to deteriorate as political crisis deepens

A man counts Lebanese pounds. Continued weakening of the Lebanese currency against the US dollar is increasing cost pressures for businesses. Reuters

Lebanon's private sector continued to shrink in July, with business conditions deteriorating to a four-month low as a fall in output and new orders quickened amid the deepening political turmoil.

The Blom Lebanon PMI, which measures operating conditions in the country's private sector, slipped to 47 in July, down from 47.5 in June to its lowest level since March. A reading below the 50 neutral mark indicates a contraction.

The latest data signals a sharper deterioration in the health of the country’s private sector, as the headline PMI reading moves further away from May's 19-month high.

Trends in output and new orders were negative again as domestic demand was hit by eroding purchasing power and unfavourable economic conditions. Liquidity issues on the back of continued weakening of the Lebanese currency resulted in further cost pressures, causing businesses to increase their output charges.

Lebanon is facing its worst economic crisis since independence in 1943 after defaulting on about $31 billion of eurobonds last year. Talks with the International Monetary Fund for a $10bn aid package have stalled as a result of political disputes among the country's governing class.

The country's economic collapse ranks it among the world’s top 10 crises – possibly even the top three – since the mid-19th century, according to the World Bank. An explosion at the Port of Beirut in August last year, which killed more than 200 people and destroyed large parts of the capital, further compounded the country's economic woes.

Overall, the July PMI results signalled a stronger and accelerated decline in the country’s economic conditions, although it was weaker than that seen on average over the survey’s history.

The drop in PMI readings is “a surprising result, given the intensity of tourist activity this summer”, however, combined with the political deadlock that saw prime minister-designate Saad Hariri withdraw his nomination, and the deterioration in the currency exchange rate that followed, “the result becomes much more understandable”, Ali Bolbol, chief economist and head of research, at Blom Bank, said.

“Unfortunately, it shows yet again the subservience of the economy to the politics in the life of this country."

The nomination of Najib Mikati as Prime Minister-designate last month has done little to bridge the political divide. Mr Mikati, who has already served as prime minister twice before his latest nomination, is the third prime minister-designate in less than a year seeking to form a new government.

Lebanon's prices data pointed to intensifying inflationary pressures during July, however, new export orders rose for the first time since mid-2015.

“The only silver lining from the July PMI results is the notable increase in exports, which perhaps reveals that it is the ‘outside world’ that remains the saviour of Lebanon,” Mr Bolbol said.

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Du Plessis plans his retirement South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said on Friday the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia in two years' time will be his last. Du Plessis, 34, who has led his country in two World T20 campaigns, in 2014 and 2016, is keen to play a third but will then step aside. "The T20 World Cup in 2020 is something I'm really looking forward to. I think right now that will probably be the last tournament for me," he said in Brisbane ahead of a one-off T20 against Australia on Saturday.

The Cairo Statement 1: Commit to countering all types of terrorism and extremism in all their manifestations 2: Denounce violence and the rhetoric of hatred 3: Adhere to the full compliance with the Riyadh accord of 2014 and the subsequent meeting and executive procedures approved in 2014 by the GCC 4: Comply with all recommendations of the Summit between the US and Muslim countries held in May 2017 in Saudi Arabia. 5: Refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of countries and of supporting rogue entities. 6: Carry out the responsibility of all the countries with the international community to counter all manifestations of extremism and terrorism that threaten international peace and security

Match info Who: India v Afghanistan

What: One-off Test match, Bengaluru

When: June 14 to 18

TV: OSN Sports Cricket HD, 8am starts

Online: OSN Play (subscribers only)

The burning issue The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE. Read part four: an affection for classic cars lives on Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative

Quick pearls of wisdom Focus on gratitude: And do so deeply, he says. “Think of one to three things a day that you’re grateful for. It needs to be specific, too, don’t just say ‘air.’ Really think about it. If you’re grateful for, say, what your parents have done for you, that will motivate you to do more for the world.” Know how to fight: Shetty married his wife, Radhi, three years ago (he met her in a meditation class before he went off and became a monk). He says they’ve had to learn to respect each other’s “fighting styles” – he’s a talk it-out-immediately person, while she needs space to think. “When you’re having an argument, remember, it’s not you against each other. It’s both of you against the problem. When you win, they lose. If you’re on a team you have to win together.”

