Business heavyweights join body set up to boost Dubai's global trade

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, approved leading government and industry names as members of the board and advisory council of the Dubai International Chamber, the newly formed body tasked with helping to boost the emirate’s foreign trade to Dh2 trillion ($545 billion) within five years.

The chamber's board will be chaired by Sultan bin Sulayem, group chairman of DP World. Its directors will include Dubai Tourism director general Helal Saeed AlMarri, HSBC's regional chief executive Stephen Moss, Baker McKenzie partner Habib Al Mulla, and management consultancy McKinsey's Middle East managing partner Gassan Al-Kibsi among others.

“The aim behind the chamber is to expand Dubai’s trading network and boost Dubai’s position at the centre of the global trade flow,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote on Twitter.

Today, we approved the board of directors & advisory council of Dubai International Chamber, the 3rd chamber to be formed under a recent restructuring. The aim behind the chamber is to expand Dubai’s trading network & boost Dubai’s position at the center of the global trade flow. pic.twitter.com/LTmyF1nrXQ — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 17, 2021

The 18-strong board will be supported by an identically sized advisory council that includes Emirates airline president Tim Clark, Al Shaya Group chairman Mohammed Alshaya, Boeing regional president Bernard Dunn, Edelman founder Richard Edelman and Consolidated Contractors Company chairman Saeed Khoury.

Dubai International Chamber is one of three new bodies – Dubai Chamber of Commerce, Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy and Dubai International Chamber – created as part of a restructuring of Dubai Chamber last month.

The newly formed international chamber will “develop plans to boost partnerships with global corporations, facilitate their operations and support promising ideas and projects, as part of the efforts to establish Dubai as a global trade hub and a favourite destination for talents”, Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

It will target “30 high-priority international markets” as part of a plan to strengthen the emirate's status as a favourite regional destination for global corporations, the statement said.

The chamber’s key tasks include developing incentive programmes for global firms, reviewing suggestions by investors and entrepreneurs and supporting multinational companies already based in Dubai, according to the statement.

The UAE economy is expected to grow by 2.4 per cent in 2021 while the size of its non-oil sector is set to expand by 4 per cent this year and in 2022, according to the Central Bank of the UAE.

“Dubai International Chamber represents a new model that aims to support our international partners who are part of Dubai’s economic development,” Sheikh Mohammed said. The new chamber members “will work towards achieving our plan to boost Dubai’s foreign trade to Dh2tn within the next five years”, he added.

UAE SQUAD Mohammed Naveed (captain), Mohamed Usman (vice captain), Ashfaq Ahmed, Chirag Suri, Shaiman Anwar, Mohammed Boota, Ghulam Shabber, Imran Haider, Tahir Mughal, Amir Hayat, Zahoor Khan, Qadeer Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Abdul Shakoor, Sultan Ahmed, CP Rizwan

What is the FNC? The Federal National Council is one of five federal authorities established by the UAE constitution. It held its first session on December 2, 1972, a year to the day after Federation.

It has 40 members, eight of whom are women. The members represent the UAE population through each of the emirates. Abu Dhabi and Dubai have eight members each, Sharjah and Ras al Khaimah six, and Ajman, Fujairah and Umm Al Quwain have four.

They bring Emirati issues to the council for debate and put those concerns to ministers summoned for questioning.

The FNC’s main functions include passing, amending or rejecting federal draft laws, discussing international treaties and agreements, and offering recommendations on general subjects raised during sessions.

Federal draft laws must first pass through the FNC for recommendations when members can amend the laws to suit the needs of citizens. The draft laws are then forwarded to the Cabinet for consideration and approval.

Since 2006, half of the members have been elected by UAE citizens to serve four-year terms and the other half are appointed by the Ruler’s Courts of the seven emirates.

In the 2015 elections, 78 of the 252 candidates were women. Women also represented 48 per cent of all voters and 67 per cent of the voters were under the age of 40.



Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

GYAN’S ASIAN OUTPUT 2011-2015: Al Ain – 123 apps, 128 goals 2015-2017: Shanghai SIPG – 20 apps, 7 goals 2016-2017: Al Ahli (loan) – 25 apps, 11 goals

