Former Abu Dhabi-based CNN anchor John Defterios joins Apco Worldwide

Mr Defterios will be based in the UK capital but split his time between the UK and the Middle East to support Apco in developing branded content for global media platforms. Image courtesy of Apco

CNN's former emerging markets editor John Defterios has joined communications consulting company Apco Worldwide as a senior adviser, bringing more than three decades of journalistic experience in energy and geopolitics.

Mr Defterios until recently covered business and policy for the US news network, dividing his time between the UAE's capital Abu Dhabi and London covering news in Europe and the wider Middle East.

He will continue to be based in the UK capital and travel between both regions to support Apco in developing branded content for global media platforms.

“John is highly sought after at high-level meetings, as both a speaker and a moderator, by global leaders looking for his insight and perspective on pressing issues, founded on decades of experience being on the front line covering world-shaking events,” said Apco Worldwide chief executive Brad Staples.

“With deep knowledge of critical issues impacting emerging markets, including climate change, healthcare, energy and sustainable development, John’s insight will surely be highly sought after by clients, as well as by Apco colleagues around the world," he added.

Mr Defterios has been a fixture on the Abu Dhabi media scene since 2011 and has covered several high-profile regional and global events from the UAE.

"This is an ideal match with a core group of like-minded leaders at Apco," Mr Defterios said of his appointment.

Stuck in a job without a pay rise? Here's what to do Chris Greaves, the managing director of Hays Gulf Region, says those without a pay rise for an extended period must start asking questions – both of themselves and their employer. “First, are they happy with that or do they want more?” he says. “Job-seeking is a time-consuming, frustrating and long-winded affair so are they prepared to put themselves through that rigmarole? Before they consider that, they must ask their employer what is happening.” Most employees bring up pay rise queries at their annual performance appraisal and find out what the company has in store for them from a career perspective. Those with no formal appraisal system, Mr Greaves says, should ask HR or their line manager for an assessment. “You want to find out how they value your contribution and where your job could go,” he says. “You’ve got to be brave enough to ask some questions and if you don’t like the answers then you have to develop a strategy or change jobs if you are prepared to go through the job-seeking process.” For those that do reach the salary negotiation with their current employer, Mr Greaves says there is no point in asking for less than 5 per cent. “However, this can only really have any chance of success if you can identify where you add value to the business (preferably you can put a monetary value on it), or you can point to a sustained contribution above the call of duty or to other achievements you think your employer will value.”

8 UAE companies helping families reduce their carbon footprint Greenheart Organic Farms This Dubai company was one of the country’s first organic farms, set up in 2012, and it now delivers a wide array of fruits and vegetables grown regionally or in the UAE, as well as other grocery items, to both Dubai and Abu Dhabi doorsteps. www.greenheartuae.com Modibodi Founded in Australia, Modibodi is now in the UAE with waste-free, reusable underwear that eliminates the litter created by a woman’s monthly cycle, which adds up to approximately 136kgs of sanitary waste over a lifetime. www.modibodi.ae The Good Karma Co From brushes made of plant fibres to eco-friendly storage solutions, this company has planet-friendly alternatives to almost everything we need, including tin foil and toothbrushes. www.instagram.com/thegoodkarmaco Re:told One Dubai boutique, Re:told, is taking second-hand garments and selling them on at a fraction of the price, helping to cut back on the hundreds of thousands of tonnes of clothes thrown into landfills each year. www.shopretold.com Lush Lush provides products such as shampoo and conditioner as package-free bars with reusable tins to store. www.mena.lush.com Bubble Bro Offering filtered, still and sparkling water on tap, Bubble Bro is attempting to ensure we don’t produce plastic or glass waste. Founded in 2017 by Adel Abu-Aysha, the company is on track to exceeding its target of saving one million bottles by the end of the year. www.bubble-bro.com Coethical This company offers refillable, eco-friendly home cleaning and hygiene products that are all biodegradable, free of chemicals and certifiably not tested on animals. www.instagram.com/coethical Eggs & Soldiers This bricks-and-mortar shop and e-store, founded by a Dubai mum-of-four, is the place to go for all manner of family products – from reusable cloth diapers to organic skincare and sustainable toys. www.eggsnsoldiers.com

Barcelona 3

Ziina users can donate to relief efforts in Beirut Ziina users will be able to use the app to help relief efforts in Beirut, which has been left reeling after an August blast caused an estimated $15 billion in damage and left thousands homeless. Ziina has partnered with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to raise money for the Lebanese capital, co-founder Faisal Toukan says. “As of October 1, the UNHCR has the first certified badge on Ziina and is automatically part of user's top friends' list during this campaign. Users can now donate any amount to the Beirut relief with two clicks. The money raised will go towards rebuilding houses for the families that were impacted by the explosion.”

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

The biog Born: Kuwait in 1986

