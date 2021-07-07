Emirates tops ranking of most recommended brands in the UAE

Dubai’s Emirates airline is the most recommended brand in the UAE in 2021, followed closely by iPhone and Adidas, according to a YouGov survey.

The rankings are based on YouGov Brand Index’s positive Recommend score, which measures the percentage of a brand’s customers who would endorse it to a friend or colleague. Emirates scored 91.4 per cent, iPhone 89.4 and Adidas 88.8.

Rounding out the top five most-recommended brands in the UAE was Nike in fourth place with a score of 86.9 and Etihad Airways with 86.3.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 10 Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, descends an A380 cargo plane at Dubai World Central. Emirates airline is the most recommended brand in the UAE in 2021, according to a YouGov survey.

“As travel restrictions eased in the country, many flight services resumed operations. Alongside Emirates, Etihad Airways also makes an appearance in the list – in fifth,” market research firm YouGov said.

“Dubai’s flag carrier’s top ranking follows its strong showings in YouGov’s 2020 Best Brand Rankings where it ranked first.”

According to a KPMG report in February last year, seven in 10 UAE residents ranked product quality as the top feature that inspires loyalty, while six in 10 consider value for money, customer service and product consistency as key. Only four in 10 identify points and rewards as an important factor.

The YouGov 2021 Brand Index surveyed a minimum of 300 people for each brand and tracked them for at least six months between June 1, 2020 and May 31.

The increased appetite for health and fitness during the Covid-19 pandemic boosted demand for sportswear and apparels. This helped three brands make the list: Adidas placed third, Nike fourth and Skechers ninth (84.4).

New launches helped iPhone and Samsung Galaxy strengthen their brand advocacy. Samsung Galaxy took seventh spot (86.1).

The region’s biggest dairy producer Almarai ranked eighth (84.9) after it claimed to be the world’s first brand to obtain a pandemic prepared certification from AIB International for its food safety practices, according to YouGov.

Emaar and Burj Al Arab round out the top 10 in sixth (86.1) and 10th (84.1) positions, respectively.

Among the brands that registered the biggest improvement in their recommend score over the past 12 months, IndiGo airline topped the list with a change in score of 12.4, followed by A’l Bahar at The Corniche Abu Dhabi (12.1), flydubai (11.2), Air Arabia (8.6) and Saadiyat Island (8.6).

“The improvers list in UAE has a dominance of airlines and destinations, reflecting the building appetite for a holiday among residents. With the rapid progression of the vaccination drive across the UAE, restrictions have eased and consumers’ confidence in stepping out has grown,” YouGov said.

Reel Cinemas (7.6) and Yas Island Abu Dhabi (7.5) also scored well and secured a place in the list of improvers.

Extra Chewing Gum (8.3), Super Glue (7.9) and Domino’s Pizza (7.0) also improved their rankings.

Top 10 most recommended brands in the UAE

Emirates airline iPhone Adidas Nike Etihad Airways Emaar Samsung Galaxy Almarai Skechers Burj Al Arab

Essentials The flights

Whether you trek after mountain gorillas in Rwanda, Uganda or the Congo, the most convenient international airport is in Rwanda’s capital city, Kigali. There are direct flights from Dubai a couple of days a week with RwandAir. Otherwise, an indirect route is available via Nairobi with Kenya Airways. Flydubai flies to Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo, via Entebbe in Uganda. Expect to pay from US$350 (Dh1,286) return, including taxes.

The tours

Superb ape-watching tours that take in all three gorilla countries mentioned above are run by Natural World Safaris. In September, the company will be operating a unique Ugandan ape safari guided by well-known primatologist Ben Garrod.

In the Democratic Republic of Congo, local operator Kivu Travel can organise pretty much any kind of safari throughout the Virunga National Park and elsewhere in eastern Congo.

If you go The flights

There are various ways of getting to the southern Serengeti in Tanzania from the UAE. The exact route and airstrip depends on your overall trip itinerary and which camp you’re staying at.

Flydubai flies direct from Dubai to Kilimanjaro International Airport from Dh1,350 return, including taxes; this can be followed by a short flight from Kilimanjaro to the Serengeti with Coastal Aviation from about US$700 (Dh2,500) return, including taxes. Kenya Airways, Emirates and Etihad offer flights via Nairobi or Dar es Salaam.

Student Of The Year 2 Director: Punit Malhotra Stars: Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Pandey, Aditya Seal 1.5 stars

