Dubai to reopen Terminal 1 ahead of 'huge' surge in passenger traffic

Dubai Airports, the operator of Dubai's international aviation hub, expects the opening to create 3,500 new jobs

Dubai Airports, is opening Terminal 1 of the Dubai International Airport Terminal 1. Reuters
Dubai Airports, is opening Terminal 1 of the Dubai International Airport Terminal 1. Reuters

Dubai Airports will reopen Terminal 1 on June 24 at its main Dubai International hub and the operator plans to hire about 3,500 staff to accommodate the expected surge in traffic in the coming months, its chief executive said.

About 66 airlines will gradually shift their operations to the terminal, the airport's main facility for foreign airlines, from Terminals 2 and 3 once it opens, Paul Griffiths said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Read More

The rules aim to streamline entry procedures while following strict Covid-19 regulations. Getty ImagesDubai updates entry rules for passengers from India, South Africa and Nigeria

Iata Travel Pass app to go live within 'weeks', Iata boss says

“We have school holidays coming up and we have a major Eid holiday here in the UAE," Mr Griffiths said.

"Looking forward to the Expo and various other events … and the fact that the UAE throughout the pandemic has remained opened to so many countries around the world, we are anticipating a huge surge in inbound and outbound traffic over the next few months."

The reopening of Terminal 1, which was closed for the past 15 months as a result of the pandemic which severely disrupted the global travel industry, will give the operator the ability to handle another 18 million passengers, he said.

Last week, Emirates, the world's largest long haul airline, said it plans to restore 90 per cent of its passenger network by end of July.

"Dubai’s aviation sector has been at the forefront of a global campaign to restore vital international air services with the opening of quarantine-free travel corridors between the UAE and multiple countries around the world," Dubai Airports chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said in a statement released by the Dubai Media Office.

More to Follow

Updated: June 20, 2021 10:11 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Lebanese-Syrian director Wissam Tanios' debut feature, We Are From There, will have its UK premiere in July at Safar Film Festival in Londo. Photo: The Arab British Centre

Lebanese director's documentary 'We Are From There' charts the journey to a radically new life

World
Syria Solidarity campaigners, seen on the right, hold flags, signs and flowers during a vigil in honour of Jo Cox in Parliament Square, London, in 2016. Alamy/Getty 

Syrians mourn murdered British politician Jo Cox five years on

World
Courtesy Vertical Aerospace

UK electric flying taxi firm Vertical Aerospace lifts off with $2.2bn Spac listing

Aviation
A member of anti-Taliban militia fires a heavy machine gun during an ongoing fight with Taliban insurgents in the village of Mukhtar, Afghanistan. AFP

Nato appeals for support to stop Taliban collapsing Afghan state

Asia
A power station in the UK, which will host the Cop26 climate summit in November. Bloomberg 

UK cities among Europe's worst for hazardous NO2 pollution

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Business Extra
Pawel Jablonski, Poland's undersecretary of state for economic and development co-operation for Africa and the Middle East, was in Abu Dhabi this month. Image: Khushnum Bhandari / The National

How Poland is helping to shape the economy of tomorrow - Business Extra podcast
Consumers are using cash less since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, preferring instead to use pay for goods and services with e-wallets and contactless cards. Silvia Razgova / The National

Are you ready for a cashless life? – Pocketful of Dirhams
A picture taken late on June 2, 2021, shows fire raging at an oil refinery in the Iranian capital Tehran. A fierce blaze broke out at the refinery in southern Tehran after a liquefied gas line leaked and exploded, the head of the capital's crisis team said on state television. / AFP / TASNIM NEWS / Vahid AHMADI

How Iran's oil industry is at the mercy of its politics - Business Extra podcast
(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2019 Amazon workers sort and pack items at the Amazon Fulfilment Centre in Peterborough, east England. US e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it will create another 10,000 jobs in Britain, a day after announcing a US hiring spree as online shopping booms during the pandemic. / AFP / DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS

Stripe's Middle East plans and the untapped 'GDP of the internet': Business Extra podcast
The UAE suspended travel from three countries on Wednesday. Getty  

Where to find the best travel deals for summer 2021 – Pocketful of Dirhams
Sadiq Gillani, travel industry expert and lecturer at Stanford University. Courtesy Sadiq Gillani

Future of travel: 'vacc-ications', higher airfares and cheaper hotel rooms - Business Extra Podcast
A view of Dubai's Burj Khalifa, built by Emaar Properties, at the centre of the developer's Downtown Dubai district. The company more than doubled UAE property sales during the first quarter. Courtesy Emaar

Is it more cost-effective to rent or buy a home in the UAE? – Pocketful of Dirhams
Justin Smith, chief executive of Bloomberg Media, says there will be demand for in-person conferences in the last quarter of the year after a period of online-only events due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Shutterstock

Listen: Bloomberg chief: CEOs hungry for in-person events again
Experts say there are a few red flags to help you recognise that your partner might be keeping money secrets from you. Getty Images

Are you guilty of committing financial infidelity? – Pocketful of Dirhams
The Debt Panel. Mona Al Marzooqi / The National

What borrowers have learnt from five years of The Debt Panel – Pocketful of Dirhams
An aircraft is parked at Pudong International Airport in Shanghai, on May 9, 2021. / AFP / Hector RETAMAL

Can summer travel revive aviation's fortunes? 'Business Extra' podcast
This illustration photo shows the Epic Games logo reflecting onto the Apple logo of the back of an I-mac in Los Angeles on May 3, 2021. In a court clash with potentially huge repercussions for the world of mobile tech, Fortnite maker Epic Games takes on Apple starting on May 3, 2021, aiming to break the grip of the iPhone maker on its online marketplace. - / AFP / Chris DELMAS

Apple in court amid a new era for data: Business Extra podcast