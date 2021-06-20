Dubai to reopen Terminal 1 ahead of 'huge' surge in passenger traffic

Dubai Airports will reopen Terminal 1 on June 24 at its main Dubai International hub and the operator plans to hire about 3,500 staff to accommodate the expected surge in traffic in the coming months, its chief executive said.

About 66 airlines will gradually shift their operations to the terminal, the airport's main facility for foreign airlines, from Terminals 2 and 3 once it opens, Paul Griffiths said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

“We have school holidays coming up and we have a major Eid holiday here in the UAE," Mr Griffiths said.

"Looking forward to the Expo and various other events … and the fact that the UAE throughout the pandemic has remained opened to so many countries around the world, we are anticipating a huge surge in inbound and outbound traffic over the next few months."

The reopening of Terminal 1, which was closed for the past 15 months as a result of the pandemic which severely disrupted the global travel industry, will give the operator the ability to handle another 18 million passengers, he said.

Last week, Emirates, the world's largest long haul airline, said it plans to restore 90 per cent of its passenger network by end of July.

"Dubai’s aviation sector has been at the forefront of a global campaign to restore vital international air services with the opening of quarantine-free travel corridors between the UAE and multiple countries around the world," Dubai Airports chairman Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed said in a statement released by the Dubai Media Office.

.@DubaiAirports to reopen @DXB’s Terminal 1 and Concourse D on June 24, in preparations to accommodate anticipated growth in demand for travel. #Dubai pic.twitter.com/zqBGNZB8Ku — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 20, 2021

