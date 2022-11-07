US justice department seizes $3.4bn worth of Bitcoin after man pleads guilty to fraud

The US Department of Justice on Monday announced that it seized $3.36 billion worth of Bitcoin — the world’s biggest cryptocurrency — from a man who unlawfully obtained more than 50,000 from the Silk Road dark web internet marketplace in 2021.

The US attorney for the Southern District of New York said that James Zhong, of Gainesville, Georgia, pleaded guilty on November 4 to wire fraud.

In November, the DoJ seized more than 50,676 Bitcoin hidden in devices in Mr Zhong’s home. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison.

More to follow ...