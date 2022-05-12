Cryptocurrencies stabilise after Terra plummets

Cryptocurrencies steadied after the woes of the TerraUSD stablecoin triggered a flight from many popular digital tokens.

Bitcoin climbed back to about $29,000 on Thursday from the lowest since 2020. Tokens like Avalanche and Solana that underpin some key decentralised finance protocols posted double-digit percentage gains.

The TerraUSD stablecoin was still below it $1 intended peg, while affiliated token Luna struggled. The crypto sector overall is nursing heavy losses for the week and sentiment remains fragile.

“UST’s collapse undercuts confidence in all liquidity protocols,” said Aaron Brown, a crypto investor who writes for Bloomberg Opinion.

“If UST can fail, maybe Aave can too. Sort of like when Bear Stearns failed, it focused people’s attention on whether Lehman would fail.”

The TerraUSD algorithmic stablecoin — also known as UST — has been bouncing between 20 cents and 90 cents and was around 75 cents as of 10.35am in Singapore. Backers of the coin are trying to raise about $1.5 billion to shore up the token after it crashed from its dollar peg, according to the founder of a firm that was approached about the deal.

“Is the market getting spooked by what’s happening with Terra? The answer is yes,” Craig W. Johnson, chief market technician at Piper Sandler, said by phone.

“Money-market funds are important to investors and right now we’re questioning the third-largest money-market fund in crypto land. People did not think we were going to break the buck on that and that’s clearly happened.”

Crypto sentiment was also hurt by elevated US inflation, which points to aggressive interest-rate hikes — an unfavourable environment for risk assets.

“There is extreme fear across the crypto market,” said Marcus Sotiriou, an analyst at the UK-based digital-asset broker GlobalBlock.

The area around $30,000 had been an “especially sensitive zone,” for Bitcoin, wrote James Malcolm, head of foreign exchange and crypto research at UBS. That’s where mining economics turn negative, “which could potentially lead to increased coin sales by this key cohort,” he said.

Meanwhile, Coinbase shares and bonds fell to new lows Wednesday, signalling investor scepticism about the prospects of the crypto exchange in a bear-market. The company reported lower-than-expected revenues yesterday, and warned trading volume and monthly transacting users in the second quarter is expected to be lower than in the first.

Piper Sandler‘s Johnson says that’s another concern for crypto investors right now. “It’s the largest exchange here in the United States and they just turned a loss,” he said, adding that Terra’s troubles are all “snowballing in crypto land.”

Still, a lot of crypto investors, cognisant of the fact that Bitcoin has gone through a boom-and-bust cycle before only to recoup losses over and over again, are preaching patience.