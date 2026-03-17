UAE's Wio to develop Islamic banking platform after profits soar in 2025

UAE digital lender Wio Bank aims to develop an Islamic banking service platform this year, to help build further momentum after a significant jump in net profit and revenue in 2025.

The platform is part of Wio's strategy, which is designed to "strengthen resilience, support customer ambition and drive sustainable growth", it said in a statement on Tuesday.

"In 2026, Wio is developing an Islamic banking proposition, subject to regulatory approval," it added. "We are building a digital, seamless platform that will enable individual and business customers to manage and grow their money in line with their values.

"As part of this journey, Wio has been engaging with customers across segments to ensure the proposition addresses their needs and supports long‑term ambitions, while maintaining the highest standards of Sharia compliance."

Wio posted a 57 per cent annual jump in its net profit for 2025 owing to record revenue underpinned by a growing depositor base. Profit in the 12 months through the end of December increased to Dh622 million ($169.4 million), as revenue soared 55 per cent to Dh1.24 billion, the company said. Customer deposits passed Dh57 billion, a 66 per cent year-on-year rise.

Wio's full-year results brought its asset base to about Dh61 billion, keeping the bank on pace to achieve Dh100 billion in assets within two to three years, as chief executive Jayesh Patel previously told The National.

"Lending activity grew significantly, supported by strong uptake of supply chain finance, term loans and an expanded SME credit suite, highlighting Wio's evolution into a full-service digital financial platform," it said.

Wio is among the fastest growing banks in the country and is backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth fund ADQ, telecoms and technology company e&, the UAE’s biggest lender by assets First Abu Dhabi Bank and investment company Alpha Dhabi. Wio's appeal as a digital lender also resonates with a user base increasingly inclined to favour online banking, with services at their fingertips.

"These strong results reinforce our commitment to empowering the UAE's digital economy and supporting the ambitions of individuals, businesses and communities across the nation," said Wio chairman Mansour AlMulla.

It will also expand its Wio Family unit by introducing services to support longer-term financial aims, which include supporting goals such as housing, education and retirement. The bank will also advance its focus on key sectors such as education, health care, food and beverage, trade and digital businesses, with an aim of helping companies grow further, it added.

The company also plans to improve artificial intelligence services on its platform, as use of the technology grows.