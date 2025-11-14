UAE digital lender Wio not far away from Dh100 billion club, says chief executive

It may take a conventional bank a decade, or maybe more, in the UAE’s cut-throat market to become a lender with Dh100 billion ($27.2 billion) in assets on its balance sheet.

Wio Bank is at the halfway mark less than three years after its launch and the digital lender aims to double its asset base from the current level in the as many years.

“We are on track to get there, and I don't think we are too far away. The objective would be to get there in two to three years max,” Jayesh Patel told The National in an interview.

“Actually, the balance sheet must be close to Dh60 billion [now], so the other Dh40 … you do the math, and if we grow just like we grew, it would be at least two years to get there.”

Seven UAE banks are currently in the Dh100 billion asset league. Although the UAE banking regulator has no set criteria to define a large banking institution, hitting the Dh100 billion mark is regarded as an industry standard that separates bigger lenders from their smaller counterparts.

Wio is among the fastest growing banks in the country, and is backed by Abu Dhabi’s sovereign fund ADQ, telecoms and technology company e&, UAE’s biggest lender by assets First Abu Dhabi Bank and investment company Alpha Dhabi.

But Mr Patel has set the sights higher.

“If the bank maintains the kind of growth it has achieved in the past two years, “it is not going to be long before, especially on the retail and SME [small and medium size enterprises] side, we are in the [UAE's] top five players, and that is our ambition,” he said.

“We want to eventually get to top three.”

Current top tier lenders FAB, Emirates NBD and Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank are huge in terms of their size and asset bases, Mr Patel said.

However, in terms of second-tier lenders, “we are closing in very, very quickly … and the objective is to keep on moving up”, he said.

“Customers have supported us, they have their confidence with us, and we are working every day to grow progressively into that space.”

Stellar growth

Wio, whose asset base grew to Dh11 billion at the end of its first full year of operations in 2023, reported a threefold rise to Dh37 billion at the end of the last year. In October, the bank announced it had passed the Dh50 billion asset mark.

The bank’s profit of Dh2 million at the end of 2023 ballooned to Dh400 million at the end of 2024, as its revenue base expanded to Dh800 million, from Dh266.4 million a year earlier. The lender last year added 140,000 retail customers and its business clients increased to 90,000.

Mr Patel is confident Wio will be able to maintain the “stellar” growth for the next few years.

“I think 2025, absolutely, we should see strong numbers,” he said. “I think we still have a few years of exponential growth.”

The industry is changing along with technology, and new opportunities will continue to drive growth, though the bank will have to “work a lot harder to keep it going”, he said.

“I don't see growth tapering off, at least not for the next two to three years.”

If the UAE’s banking sector is growing about 6 per cent to 7 per cent in 2025, Wio should increase eight to 10 times the industry rate given the pace it has maintained so far, Mr Patel said.

In the pure-play digital banking space, where the lender competes with Zand Bank, Al Maryah Community Bank and Ruya Bank, Wio's balance sheet is “multiple times higher” than the competition, he added.

Wio is also trying to wrestle market share from digital banking units of convention lenders such as Mashreq’s Neo, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank’s Hayyak and Dubai Islamic Bank’s Rabbit.

Conventional banks as well digital lenders in the UAE have maintained robust growth since the Arab world’s second largest economy bounced back from the Covid-driven slowdown.

The UAE economy, which grew 3.9 per cent in the first quarter of this year, is set to expand 4.9 per cent in 2025, driven by a strong expansion in non-oil sectors as the country continues to diversify away from hydrocarbons.

The economy is projected to further expand by 5.3 per cent next year, the UAE Central Bank said in its Quarterly Economic Review released in September.

The International Monetary Fund also expects the UAE's gross domestic product growth to outperform the global average this year and remain resilient to international uncertainty and headwinds.

Wio Bank added 140,000 new retail customers, while its corporate client base expanded to 90,000 in 2024. Getty Images

Growing pie

The success of the digital lenders in the UAE and the level of disruption they have managed to achieve, according to Mr Patel, is in part attributable to traditional banks focusing more on providing “output that is a function of system processes”.

Digital lenders focus on the customer need and say: “OK, my system, my process, my rules and I need to work now to address this need”, he said.

“I think that's the big difference. It's not as much about technology as it is about mindset and the organisation structure,” he added.

That mindset, he said, is helping to increase the overall size of the banking pie in the UAE.

“We are not just fighting for share. We are fighting to build the pie and make it bigger … I don't think it's an either-or situation.”

The size of the UAE banking market hit Dh4.6 trillion last year, according to UAE Central Bank data. The market share of digital banks will grow rapidly in the next few years, but it will eventually become incremental.

“I'll tell you why it's a harder thing to do, because the assumption is the conventional banks are just sitting. Well, they're not. They are converting to digital, and they are spending a lot of time and effort doing it.”

Who is winning?

More competition is better for customers, said Mr Patel, who before joining Wio led the launch of Emirates NBD’s digital banking unit Liv.

The rapid growth of the UAE economy as well as the large expatriate population are attracting global payments and lending platforms to an already crowded banking market.

UK-based FinTech firm Revolut, which in September received in-principle approval to launch services in the UAE, last month said it is preparing to start UAE operations as part of its global expansion push.

“Everyone realises the UAE and the region are phenomenal markets to do business,” Mr Patel said, adding that more will come and “I don't think that is going to stop”.

The rise in competition, however, does put pressure on margins, and lenders will have to find new ways to create value for customers.

“Competition is great, but we have to serve the customer at the end of the day. I mean, there's no running away from that,” he said.

Wio Bank offices in Abu Dhabi. Photo: Wio Bank

Regional expansion

Although less than three years in operations, Wio is open to inorganic growth opportunities, and it is mostly seeking options to acquire firms, including FinTechs, that complement its business model.

“I don't think we want to acquire portfolios [of other banks] as such. We want to acquire capabilities,” Mr Patel said.

The bank plans to launch a “tonne of products and services” and wants to acquire firms that could help it expand its offerings to retail and corporate clients.

“We have plenty of stuff we can do on trade finance … [and] there's opportunity to do better lending for SMEs [and] wealth is an incredibly important part of consumers' future,” he said. “For us, the play is more capabilities.”

Wio plans to remain focused on the UAE at least for a few years. “For now, we think we can do a lot more in the UAE. I think other markets will come in eventually, but more opportunistically,” he said.

However, if a great opportunity to expand crops up, “I don't think we would walk away completely from it”.

Wealth proposition

Wio, which initially focused on growing its SME and retail lending businesses, has also rapidly expanded its wealth management business. In less than two years of its launch, Wio Invest's assets under management crossed $1 billion.

About 45 per cent of customers who have a bank account with Wio have also opened a wealth relationship with the lender, which Mr Patel said is “fairly decent for the UAE market”.

“We'll continue to see this number grow. If the ratio of deposits to AUMs right now is about 6 per cent to 7 per cent, I don't see why it shouldn’t be north of 20 per cent, I don't see why that wouldn't be the case.”

Exchange traded funds, being more long-term structured investments, would probably be the largest share of that growth, he said.

Cryptocurrency trading is another driver of growth as it “incredibly popular”, and Wio Invest has recorded “large volumes of buy and sell on crypto”, he added.

The platform, which offers AI thematic investment options and robo advisory services, is trying to “inculcate a culture in our customers to save”, Mr Patel said.

“The younger generation focuses on 'live today'. My view is live today, but don’t forget tomorrow, because tomorrow comes faster than you think.”

Terror attacks in Paris, November 13, 2015 - At 9.16pm, three suicide attackers killed one person outside the Atade de France during a foootball match between France and Germany

- At 9.25pm, three attackers opened fire on restaurants and cafes over 20 minutes, killing 39 people

- Shortly after 9.40pm, three other attackers launched a three-hour raid on the Bataclan, in which 1,500 people had gathered to watch a rock concert. In total, 90 people were killed

- Salah Abdeslam, the only survivor of the terrorists, did not directly participate in the attacks, thought to be due to a technical glitch in his suicide vest

- He fled to Belgium and was involved in attacks on Brussels in March 2016. He is serving a life sentence in France

The specs Engine: 1.6-litre 4-cyl turbo and dual electric motors Power: 300hp at 6,000rpm Torque: 520Nm at 1,500-3,000rpm Transmission: 8-speed auto Fuel consumption: 8.0L/100km Price: from Dh199,900 On sale: now

More from David Lepeska How two 16th-century pirates inspired Erdogan's foreign policy

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

Groom and Two Brides Director: Elie Semaan Starring: Abdullah Boushehri, Laila Abdallah, Lulwa Almulla Rating: 3/5

BIGGEST CYBER SECURITY INCIDENTS IN RECENT TIMES SolarWinds supply chain attack: Came to light in December 2020 but had taken root for several months, compromising major tech companies, governments and its entities Microsoft Exchange server exploitation: March 2021; attackers used a vulnerability to steal emails Kaseya attack: July 2021; ransomware hit perpetrated REvil, resulting in severe downtime for more than 1,000 companies Log4j breach: December 2021; attackers exploited the Java-written code to inflitrate businesses and governments

What is Folia? Prince Khaled bin Alwaleed bin Talal's new plant-based menu will launch at Four Seasons hotels in Dubai this November. A desire to cater to people looking for clean, healthy meals beyond green salad is what inspired Prince Khaled and American celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to create Folia. The word means "from the leaves" in Latin, and the exclusive menu offers fine plant-based cuisine across Four Seasons properties in Los Angeles, Bahrain and, soon, Dubai. Kenney specialises in vegan cuisine and is the founder of Plant Food Wine and 20 other restaurants worldwide. "I’ve always appreciated Matthew’s work," says the Saudi royal. "He has a singular culinary talent and his approach to plant-based dining is prescient and unrivalled. I was a fan of his long before we established our professional relationship." Folia first launched at The Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills in July 2018. It is available at the poolside Cabana Restaurant and for in-room dining across the property, as well as in its private event space. The food is vibrant and colourful, full of fresh dishes such as the hearts of palm ceviche with California fruit, vegetables and edible flowers; green hearb tacos filled with roasted squash and king oyster barbacoa; and a savoury coconut cream pie with macadamia crust. In March 2019, the Folia menu reached Gulf shores, as it was introduced at the Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay, where it is served at the Bay View Lounge. Next, on Tuesday, November 1 – also known as World Vegan Day – it will come to the UAE, to the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach and the Four Seasons DIFC, both properties Prince Khaled has spent "considerable time at and love". There are also plans to take Folia to several more locations throughout the Middle East and Europe. While health-conscious diners will be attracted to the concept, Prince Khaled is careful to stress Folia is "not meant for a specific subset of customers. It is meant for everyone who wants a culinary experience without the negative impact that eating out so often comes with."

How to apply for a drone permit Individuals must register on UAE Drone app or website using their UAE Pass

Add all their personal details, including name, nationality, passport number, Emiratis ID, email and phone number

Upload the training certificate from a centre accredited by the GCAA

Submit their request

What are the regulations? Fly it within visual line of sight

Never over populated areas

Ensure maximum flying height of 400 feet (122 metres) above ground level is not crossed

Users must avoid flying over restricted areas listed on the UAE Drone app

Only fly the drone during the day, and never at night

Should have a live feed of the drone flight

Drones must weigh 5 kg or less

Sri Lanka-India Test series schedule 1st Test India won by 304 runs at Galle

India won by 304 runs at Galle 2nd Test Thursday-Monday at Colombo

Thursday-Monday at Colombo 3rd Test August 12-16 at Pallekele

SPECS %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EEngine%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202-litre%204-cylinder%20turbo%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPower%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E268hp%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ETorque%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E380Nm%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EPrice%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EFrom%20Dh208%2C000%0D%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EOn%20sale%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3ENow%0D%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Small%20Things%20Like%20These %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Tim%20Mielants%3Cbr%3ECast%3A%20Cillian%20Murphy%2C%20Emily%20Watson%2C%20Eileen%20Walsh%3Cbr%3ERating%3A%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Under 19 World Cup Group A: India, Japan, New Zealand, Sri Lanka Group B: Australia, England, Nigeria, West Indies Group C: Bangladesh, Pakistan, Scotland, Zimbabwe Group D: Afghanistan, Canada, South Africa, UAE UAE fixtures Saturday, January 18, v Canada Wednesday, January 22, v Afghanistan Saturday, January 25, v South Africa

Most wanted allegations Benjamin Macann , 32: involvement in cocaine smuggling gang.

, 32: involvement in cocaine smuggling gang. Jack Mayle , 30: sold drugs from a phone line called the Flavour Quest.

, 30: sold drugs from a phone line called the Flavour Quest. Callum Halpin , 27: over the 2018 murder of a rival drug dealer.

, 27: over the 2018 murder of a rival drug dealer. Asim Naveed , 29: accused of being the leader of a gang that imported cocaine.

, 29: accused of being the leader of a gang that imported cocaine. Calvin Parris , 32: accused of buying cocaine from Naveed and selling it on.

, 32: accused of buying cocaine from Naveed and selling it on. John James Jones , 31: allegedly stabbed two people causing serious injuries.

, 31: allegedly stabbed two people causing serious injuries. Callum Michael Allan , 23: alleged drug dealing and assaulting an emergency worker.

, 23: alleged drug dealing and assaulting an emergency worker. Dean Garforth , 29: part of a crime gang that sold drugs and guns.

, 29: part of a crime gang that sold drugs and guns. Joshua Dillon Hendry, 30: accused of trafficking heroin and crack cocain.

30: accused of trafficking heroin and crack cocain. Mark Francis Roberts , 28: grievous bodily harm after a bungled attempt to steal a £60,000 watch.

, 28: grievous bodily harm after a bungled attempt to steal a £60,000 watch. James ‘Jamie’ Stevenson , 56: for arson and over the seizure of a tonne of cocaine.

, 56: for arson and over the seizure of a tonne of cocaine. Nana Oppong, 41: shot a man eight times in a suspected gangland reprisal attack.

Glossary of a stock market revolution Reddit A discussion website Redditor The users of Reddit Robinhood A smartphone app for buying and selling shares Short seller Selling a stock today in the belief its price will fall in the future Short squeeze Traders forced to buy a stock they are shorting Naked short An illegal practice

MATCH INFO Syria v Australia

2018 World Cup qualifying: Asia fourth round play-off first leg

Venue: Hang Jebat Stadium (Malacca, Malayisa)

Kick-off: Thursday, 4.30pm (UAE)

Watch: beIN Sports HD * Second leg in Australia scheduled for October 10

UPI facts More than 2.2 million Indian tourists arrived in UAE in 2023

More than 3.5 million Indians reside in UAE

Indian tourists can make purchases in UAE using rupee accounts in India through QR-code-based UPI real-time payment systems

Indian residents in UAE can use their non-resident NRO and NRE accounts held in Indian banks linked to a UAE mobile number for UPI transactions

COMPANY%20PROFILE %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EName%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20SupplyVan%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dubai%2C%20UAE%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ELaunch%20year%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20employees%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%2029%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ESector%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20MRO%20and%20e-commerce%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFunding%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Seed%3C%2Fp%3E%0A