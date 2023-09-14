Digital bank Wio expands service to include retail customers

Wio Bank, an Abu Dhabi-based digital lender that was formed last year, has introduced its second online bank offering, Wio Personal, aimed at helping retail clients manage their finances.

In its first year of operations, the digital lender focused on lending to small and medium enterprises and recorded 45,000 account openings, the bank said on Thursday.

Wio Business was the bank’s first digital app that gave freelancers and SMEs access to business banking services.

“Since our launch a year ago, our focus has been to drive a paradigm shift from traditional online banking and pure-play digital banks to the innovative realm of platform banking,” said Jayesh Patel, chief executive of Wio Bank.

“Under Wio Personal, we offer a range of banking solutions, benefits and rewards to everyday banking individuals in the UAE.”

With a total invested capital of Dh2.3 billion ($626 million), Wio Bank is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi holding company ADQ, Alpha Dhabi Holding, telecoms operator e& – formerly known as Etisalat – and First Abu Dhabi Bank, the UAE’s largest lender by assets.

Wio Bank secured approval from the UAE Central Bank last year to start operations.

Digital banks are increasing in popularity as cashless payments and FinTech services gained traction amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Traditional banks are also focusing on boosting digital services. Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD, Mashreq Bank and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank – the biggest Sharia-compliant lender in the emirate – have already set up digital banks.

Zand, the Emirates’ first digital bank that aims to cater to retail and corporate clients, was also granted a banking licence last year and is headed by Mohamed Alabbar, Emaar Properties’ founder and former chairman.

Wio Bank’s new app offers retail customers all banking services, including opening an account, deposits and withdrawals, international transfers, tracking expenses, saving and investing money, and cashback on card spends.

Using their Emirates ID, customers can open a Wio bank account and an investing account “within minutes”, according to the lender.

“The platform will provide a holistic view of an individual’s financial landscape, enabling better decision-making,” it said.

“Users can ascertain their financial health, identify spending patterns and make informed choices about saving and investing – all in one place.”

The Wio Personal app offers two plans: the Standard plan for Dh25 a month and the Plus plan for Dh49 per month.

Customers on the Standard plan who maintain more than Dh3,000 in their account will have their monthly subscription fee waived, according to the lender.

They will also receive a physical and virtual card free of charge, while there is no fee on local and international money transfers, according to the lender’s website.

Under the Plus plan, customers with more than Dh35,000 in their Wio current or investment accounts and/or “Saving Spaces” will have their monthly subscription fee waived.

The Plus plan will also offer users a promotional interest rate of 6 per cent interest per annum for savings of up to Dh5 million, Wio Bank said.

Customers maintaining an account balance of Dh5 million or more will be eligible for 4 per cent annual interest. In addition, users can avail themselves of 2 per cent interest per annum on their US dollar savings.

These rates are valid until December 31 for money deposited in Wio Personal’s Saving Spaces, the statement said.

While the cost of borrowing globally has risen in line with interest rate increases, banks in the UAE continue to hold back on offering the benefits of the central bank’s interest rate rises to savers.

In February, UAE money management app Sarwa unveiled a cash account with a 3 per cent annual interest rate to help customers boost their savings power. Meanwhile, digital wealth manager StashAway raised the rate of return on its cash management portfolio to 4.5 per cent in May.

Wio Bank users can gain access to about 2,000 global stocks, exchange-traded funds, fractional shares and even initial public offerings in the UAE on the platform. They can start investing with $1 with zero commission fees, the lender said.

The stocks and ETFS will be offered by Wio Securities, which is licensed by the Securities and Commodities Authority, while the IPO service will be provided by Wio Bank, the lender’s website showed.

Details of more banking features will be revealed later this year, it added.

Wio Bank has plans to introduce a 60-day interest-free credit facility with no annual fee. Customers who borrow money using this facility will have to pay interest of 2.5 per cent after the fee-free period ends, according to the lender's website.

The company has collaborated with key government entities, business set-up organisations and FinTechs to provide “exclusive financial benefits” to its customers, according to the statement.

These include advisory support for business ventures, access to online payment solutions, discounted point-of-sale machines, invoicing assistance and lifestyle discounts, the lender said.