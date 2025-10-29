Standard Chartered bets on affluent business to boost Middle East growth

Standard Chartered expects its business in the Middle East, which accounts for about 10 per cent to 15 per cent of the money it makes globally, to continue expanding at a brisk pace, driven by the lender’s rapidly increasing private banking offerings to affluent clientele, its group chief executive has said.

The Middle East wealth management business is one of the fastest growing in the world for the UK-based lender as it continues to channel more resources to the region, Bill Winters told The National on the sidelines of the Future Investment Initiative conference on Wednesday.

We feel quite fortunate that where there's growth in the world, we've got sort of an overweight exposure Bill Winters ,

Group CEO, Standard Chartered

Private banking assets under management (AUM) have already doubled in the Middle East and could easily grow manifold amid rapid creation as well as migration of wealth to the region, he said.

“We have a full private banking and wealth management operation in Dubai to serve the broad region and it's 5 per cent of our assets under management today, which has, by the way, doubled, and that 5 per cent could become 15 per cent or 20 per cent,” Mr Winters said.

“If we can double it every two years”, by the turn of the decade, the bank can get to that target.

Standard Chartered's wealth business in the broader Asia, Middle East and Africa region has historically grown at 9.5 per cent compound annual rate, and while the Middle East is now leading the charge, markets in Singapore and Hong Kong have also expanded rapidly.

Standard Charted is has prioritised focus on Asia, Middle East and Africa markets to boost growth. Reuters

Strategic priority

The push to increase the wealth management services to the uber rich in the region is part of Standard Chartered's broader growth strategy. The lender plans to invest $1.5 billion into its wealth and private banking operations globally.

The bank's wealth franchise had assets under management of $420 billion at the end of the first half of 2025, marking an 11 per cent compound annual growth since 2016. It received $28 billion in new money during the first six months of this year, 62 per cent of which came from international clients, according to Standard Chartered’s first-half earnings presentation.

In May, the bank hired four senior executives to strengthen its private banking operations in the UAE, which followed a 20 per cent expansion in frontline private banking team in the Arab world’s second-largest economy.

Standard Chartered is among a host of international banks, money managers and investment houses flocking to the region or investing in consolidating their position to grab a larger share of the wealth business pie.

Arab world’s two largest economies, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, as well as their peers in the six-member GCC economic bloc, have maintained a strong growth momentum since bouncing back from the Covid-driven slowdown, outpacing most European and emerging markets.

The robust growth momentum, coupled with millionaires flocking to the region and the migration of family and institutional wealth from Europe and Asia, is drawing global wealth managers to region.

Standard Chartered rival HSBC in September launched a dedicated wealth centre for the very rich in the UAE, while biggest US lender JP Morgan has also unveiled plans to build its team of private bankers in the region.

However, despite steep competition, Mr Winters said, the business is growing from a small base, so it has immense potential of growth.

Standard Chartered CEO at the Future Investment Initiative in Riyadh. The National

Diverse base

Private banking is not the only driver of Standard Chartered’s growth in the Middle East. Corporate banking, which accounts for the bulk of the business, is also driving expansion in the region, Mr Winters said.

“It has been growing at 7 per cent compound [rate] and has been outperforming” the market, he said, adding that the banks has a diverse model both in terms of the geographies and the business focus that gives it an advantage.

“So, we make about a third of our money in Greater China, with Hong Kong being central to that, a bit less in Asean, with Singapore being a hub, but each country has got its own life,” Mr Winters said.

“And then, the Middle East [and] South Asia are each around 10 per cent to 15 per cent” with the Gulf, growing “very nicely”.

Africa, according to Mr Winters, has historically grown about 10 per cent or a little bit less but “thankfully, each of those regions is growing now”.

“We feel quite fortunate that where there's growth in the world, we've got sort of an overweight exposure,” he said. “I can't say that the Middle East or the Gulf is going to become a much bigger proportion of our business, because it's all growing.”

Our legal consultants Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Benefits of first-time home buyers' scheme Priority access to new homes from participating developers

Discounts on sales price of off-plan units

Flexible payment plans from developers

Mortgages with better interest rates, faster approval times and reduced fees

DLD registration fee can be paid through banks or credit cards at zero interest rates

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8

3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Power: 640hp

640hp Torque: 760nm

760nm On sale: 2026

2026 Price: Not announced yet

Company Profile Founder: Omar Onsi Launched: 2018 Employees: 35 Financing stage: Seed round ($12 million) Investors: B&Y, Phoenician Funds, M1 Group, Shorooq Partners

Moon Music Artist: Coldplay Label: Parlophone/Atlantic Number of tracks: 10 Rating: 3/5

GIANT REVIEW Starring: Amir El-Masry, Pierce Brosnan Director: Athale Rating: 4/5

Labour dispute The insured employee may still file an ILOE claim even if a labour dispute is ongoing post termination, but the insurer may suspend or reject payment, until the courts resolve the dispute, especially if the reason for termination is contested. The outcome of the labour court proceedings can directly affect eligibility.

- Abdullah Ishnaneh, Partner, BSA Law

Real Madrid 1

Ronaldo (87') Athletic Bilbao 1

Williams (14')

Roll of honour 2019-2020 Dubai Rugby Sevens Winners: Dubai Hurricanes Runners up: Bahrain West Asia Premiership Winners: Bahrain Runners up: UAE Premiership UAE Premiership Winners: Dubai Exiles Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes UAE Division One Winners: Abu Dhabi Saracens Runners up: Dubai Hurricanes II UAE Division Two Winners: Barrelhouse Runners up: RAK Rugby

Specs Engine: 51.5kW electric motor Range: 400km Power: 134bhp Torque: 175Nm Price: From Dh98,800 Available: Now

COMPANY%20PROFILE%20 %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ECompany%20name%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EAlmouneer%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarted%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%202017%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EFounders%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Dr%20Noha%20Khater%20and%20Rania%20Kadry%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EBased%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EEgypt%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3ENumber%20of%20staff%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3E120%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EInvestment%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EBootstrapped%2C%20with%20support%20from%20Insead%20and%20Egyptian%20government%2C%20seed%20round%20of%20%3Cbr%3E%243.6%20million%20led%20by%20Global%20Ventures%3Cbr%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Specs Engine: Duel electric motors

Power: 659hp

Torque: 1075Nm

On sale: Available for pre-order now

Price: On request