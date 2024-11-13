SC Ventures is targeting digital asset investment from its office in Abu Dhabi Global Market. Victor Besa / The National
SC Ventures is targeting digital asset investment from its office in Abu Dhabi Global Market. Victor Besa / The National

Business

Banking

Standard Chartered expects fivefold increase in ventures portfolio to $5bn by end of decade

SC Ventures' net assets have climbed to nearly $1 billion since launch six years ago

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

November 13, 2024

On The Money

Make money work for you with news and expert analysis

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      On The Money