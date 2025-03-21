RAKBank group chief executive Raheel Ahmed says the lender has the potential to become a Tier-1 bank in the years ahead. Photo: RAKBank
RAKBank group chief executive Raheel Ahmed says the lender has the potential to become a Tier-1 bank in the years ahead. Photo: RAKBank

Business

Banking

RAKBank of the future: A tech firm with balance sheet, regulators and a big heart

Becoming a bank with Dh100 billion in assets is 'within our reach', chief executive Raheel Ahmed tells The National

Sarmad Khan
Sarmad Khan

March 21, 2025