RAKBank's fourth-quarter profit surges 52% fuelled by higher income

National Bank of Ras Al Khaimah reported a 51.6 per cent surge in its fourth-quarter net profit driven by higher interest and non-interest income.

The lender reported a net profit after tax of Dh430.9 million ($117.32 million) in the October-December period, RAKBank said in a filing to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Operating income of the bank surged nearly 15 per cent to more than Dh1 billion in the September quarter.

The bank said its net profit for the full financial year jumped 53.4 per cent to nearly Dh1.8 billion, while operating income during the period increased about 30 per cent to exceed Dh4.4 billion.

The bank's total assets stood at Dh74 billion as of December, compared with Dh66.3 billion at the end of the previous year.

