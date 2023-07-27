ADIB posts 61% rise in Q2 profit on revenue boost

Islamic lender's funded income rose 71% during the period due to the impact of higher rates and strong finance growth

ADIB reported a 56 per cent annual rise in revenue in the second quarter. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Aarti Nagraj author image
Aarti Nagraj
Jul 27, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, the biggest Sharia-compliant lender in the emirate by assets, reported a 61 per cent annual rise in net profit for the second quarter of the year as revenue from funds rose sharply on the back of rising interest rates.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the bank reached Dh1.17 billion ($318.5 million) in the April to June period, the lender said in a statement on Thursday to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Revenue during the period rose 56 per cent to Dh2.2 billion.

That was primarily driven by growth in funded income, up 71 per cent to Dh1.5 billion, "due to the impact of higher rates and strong finance growth", ADIB said.

“Our business pipelines are healthy and asset quality is resilient," said Nasser Al Awadhi, ADIB's group chief executive.

"Going forward, we will continue to identify new growth areas ... We see significant growth opportunities as the UAE economy continues to be strong and resilient.

"However, we cannot ignore that global economic uncertainties remain, and that there are concerns about the pressures of a rising rate environment on major segments of the UAE economy. We will, therefore, maintain our conservative approach to balancing the risk and reward of new credit extension while simultaneously building our capital.”

More to follow ...

Updated: July 27, 2023, 11:49 AM
Abu Dhabi Islamic BankProfitable NetworkAbu Dhabi

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Energy This Week

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national