Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank second-quarter profit jumps 23% amid growth momentum

Net interest income and proceeds from Islamic financing for the reporting period increased by 14%

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank is the third-largest bank in the UAE by assets. Khushnum Bhandari / The National
Sarmad Khan author image
Sarmad Khan
Jul 20, 2023
Powered by automated translation

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the third-largest UAE lender by assets, reported an annual 23 per cent jump in its second-quarter profit as net interest and Islamic financing income surged amid continued economic momentum.

Net profit for the three months to the end of June rose to Dh1.93 billion ($525 million), ADCB said in statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Net interest income and proceeds from Islamic financing jumped 14 per cent to Dh2.93 billion, the bank said.

"ADCB is experiencing solid growth momentum and continues to set new growth records," ADCB’s group chief executive Ala’a Eraiqat said.

More to follow …

Updated: July 20, 2023, 11:40 AM
BankingEconomyUAEAbu Dhabi

Energy This Week

Expert analysis on oil & gas renewables and clean energy

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Energy This Week

By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy

Editor's picks
More from the national