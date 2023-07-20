Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank second-quarter profit jumps 23% amid growth momentum

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the third-largest UAE lender by assets, reported an annual 23 per cent jump in its second-quarter profit as net interest and Islamic financing income surged amid continued economic momentum.

Net profit for the three months to the end of June rose to Dh1.93 billion ($525 million), ADCB said in statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

Net interest income and proceeds from Islamic financing jumped 14 per cent to Dh2.93 billion, the bank said.

"ADCB is experiencing solid growth momentum and continues to set new growth records," ADCB’s group chief executive Ala’a Eraiqat said.

More to follow …