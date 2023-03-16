Janet Yellen tells Congress US banking system 'remains sound'

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Thursday sought to reassure US lawmakers on the strength of the country's banking system after a turbulent period that saw the second- and third-largest banking collapses in the nation's history.

Ms Yellen will be the first member of President Joe Biden's administration to appear before Congress since federal regulators took over Silicon Valley Bank and New York's Signature Bank.

“The government took decisive and forceful actions to strengthen public confidence” in the US banking system, Ms Yellen said in prepared remarks before the Senate finance committee.

“I can reassure the members of the committee that our banking system remains sound, and that Americans can feel confident that their deposits will be there when they need them.”

Ms Yellen's testimony had been expected to focus on the Biden administration's budget for the 2024 fiscal year, but that was upended after SVB and Signature's collapses ignited banking crisis fears.

Federal regulators swooped in at the weekend to make sure the failed banks' depositors would be made whole.

Ms Yellen told CBS's Face the Nation on Sunday that the administration would not be bailing out SVB and Signature, though she likely will still be grilled by senators over whether the money committed to the depositors constitutes a bailout.

The Justice Department and Securities and Exchanges Commission have both launched investigations into the SVB and Signature collapses.

She could also be questioned on Credit Suisse, which added to turmoil in the banking sector after its top shareholder announced it would not be adding further investment. Shares in Credit Suisse rebounded on Thursday after it received a $54 billion lifeline from the Swiss central bank.

The recent turbulence in the banking sector has thrown the Federal Reserve's interest rate plans into disarray. The central bank was expected to resume its aggressive raises next week after issuing a 25-basis-point increase last month, but traders now expect policymakers to issue another smaller rate increase.

SVB collapsed after it sold $22 billion worth of securities at a loss due to the Fed's interest rate, which stood at 4.57 per cent last week. The bank's customers rushed to withdraw their money after SVB tried to secure funding to meet withdrawal needs.

Banks can make more money when interest rates rise because they can earn more on interest from loans they create.

Mr Biden this week said investors in the bank would not be protected by federal regulators' emergency actions.

The banking turmoil has also raised recession fears. Citing the stress small banks currently face, Goldman Sachs raised the probability rate of the US entering a recession in the next 12 months to 35 per cent.

The Fed has taken an aggressive monetary policy stance in an attempt to bring down the inflation rate, which remains elevated at 6 per cent. Fed Chairman Jerome Powell had previously hoped for what he called a soft landing, but now says the process of returning inflation back down to the central bank's 2 per cent goal would be “bumpy”.

Raising interest rates too aggressively also runs the risk of tipping the US into a recession and placing millions of people in unemployment by slowing growth too aggressively or encouraging companies to lay off their employees.

The Fed said the unemployment rate — which sits at 3.4 per cent today — could reach 4.6 per cent by the end of the year, leaving two million people without work.

