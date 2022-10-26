Investcorp and Fung Capital set up new $500m fund to invest in mid-cap companies in China

Bahrain's alternative asset management firm Investcorp and Hong Kong-based private investment office Fung Capital will set up a $500 million fund to invest in mid-cap companies across China’s Greater Bay Area (GBA).

The fund, which was announced in Riyadh during Saudi Arabia’s flagship Future Investment Initiative (FII), will cover the Guangdong province and the two special administrative regions of Hong Kong and Macau, Investcorp said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The GBA is a globally competitive industrial and technology cluster and there are strong fundamentals that single out the GBA ecosystem. There is big potential, particularly, for GBA-centered mid-cap companies with innovative products and services targeting Asian but also global customers to be grown into significantly larger players,” Mohammed Alardhi, Investcorp’s executive chairman, said.

“GBA’s role as one of the main economic engines of China has never been more important as the country looks to rebalance its economy towards a consumption and innovation driven model, and the GBA offers enormous investment potential.”

