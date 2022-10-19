Kuwait lender NBK's third-quarter profit surges 45% on lower impairment losses

The Gulf country's biggest bank posted a profit of $439.8m during the three-month period

Fareed Rahman
Oct 19, 2022
National Bank of Kuwait reported a 45 per cent jump in its 2022 third-quarter profit as net interest income climbed and impairment losses dropped amid the Gulf country's economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit attributable to the shareholders of the bank for the three-month period ending September 30 climbed to 136.4 million Kuwaiti dinars ($439.8m), from 94m dinars in the same period in 2021, the lender said on Wednesday in a filing to Boursa Kuwait, where its shares are traded.

Net interest income during the period rose by 23 per cent to 155.9m dinars while provision charges for credit losses and impairment losses dropped 22.3 per cent to 19.8m dinars.

The total earnings reported by the bank, the biggest lender in Kuwait by assets, beat an EFG Hermes estimate for the period.

Updated: October 19, 2022, 6:52 AM
