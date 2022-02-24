Etihad Rail signs $542m financing deal with FAB for passenger transport

Etihad Rail signed a Dh1.99 billion ($541.8 million) deal with First Abu Dhabi Bank on Thursday to finance passenger railway transport services.

The agreement comes as part of the UAE National Railways programme, the largest land transport system of its kind in the country, where FAB will be the certified lead arranger for the loan, as part of the agreement, Abu Dhabi Media Office announced on Thursday.

“Through this agreement with First Abu Dhabi Bank, we at Etihad Rail look forward to enhancing co-operation, uniting efforts, and working together towards realising the vision of the UAE in accordance with the goals of the UAE National Railways Programme, which was launched under the Projects of the 50 to establish the basis for a new stage of sustainable economic growth for the country," said Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed, chairman of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court and chairman of Etihad Rail.

Etihad Rail’s passenger services will be the first of its kind, connecting the cities and regions of the UAE.

The project is one of the three strategic projects of the National Railways Programme, which was launched by the UAE government in December 2021.

The programme will also provide freight rail and integrated transportation services.