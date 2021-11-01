Barclays chief Jes Staley steps down over Jeffrey Epstein probe findings

Barclays chief executive Jes Staley will step down from his role ahead of contesting the outcome of a UK probe into historical links with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, the bank said on Monday.

Barclays said its board was made aware of the preliminary conclusions from the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulatory Authority's investigation into Mr Staley’s links with the late financier and of Mr Daley’s plans “to contest them”.

"In view of those conclusions, and Mr Staley's intention to contest them, the Board and Mr Staley have agreed that he will step down from his role as Group Chief Executive and as a director of Barclays," the bank said.

"It should be noted that the investigation makes no findings that Mr Staley saw, or was aware of, any of Mr Epstein's alleged crimes, which was the central question underpinning Barclays' support for Mr Staley following the arrest of Mr Epstein in the summer of 2019."

UK regulators started their investigations into links between Mr Staley and Mr Epstein after JPMorgan provided them with emails the two exchanged when Staley was the head of JPMorgan’s private bank.

The emails revealed Mr Epstein was a key client of Mr Staley’s with questions raised as to whether their relationship was friendly or professional. The investigation then examined whether Mr Staley had properly explained his relationship with Mr Epstein.

Mr Staley visited the convicted paedophile while he was serving time in prison for soliciting a minor in 2009.

He later stopped by at Mr Epstein’s private Caribbean island for a four-hour lunch just a few months before taking on the leading role at Barclays in 2015.

In the past, Mr Staley has said he regrets having had any relationship with Mr Epstein.

The FCA and PRA said on Monday that they do not comment on ongoing investigations or regulatory proceedings “beyond confirming the regulatory actions as detailed in the firm’s announcement”.

Barclays first said last year that Britain's financial regulators were probing links between Mr Staley and Mr Epstein, who killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking offences. Mr Staley has previously said his relationship with Epstein ended in late 2015, and that he regretted having any relationship with him.

Barclays said the board “is disappointed at this outcome”.

“Mr Staley has run the Barclays Group successfully since December 2015 with real commitment and skill," the bank said in a statement.

The bank's share price has fallen 9 per cent since Mr Staley became chief executive

C.S. Venkatakrishnan, head of global markets, will replace him as chief executive with immediate effect

Mr Staley’s contract gives him 12 months’ notice so he will receive his current salary of £2.4m until October next year along with a pension allowance of £120,000 and any other benefits he is entitled to.

In a separate incident, Britain's financial regulators and Barclays fined Mr Staley a combined £1.1 million in 2018 after he tried to identify a whistleblower who sent letters criticising a Barclays employee.