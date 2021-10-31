ADCB nine-month net profit climbs 36% on lower impairment charges

Net profit during the period rose to Dh3.8bn

Fareed Rahman
Oct 31, 2021

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the UAE’s third-largest lender, reported an almost 36 per cent jump in its nine-month net profit on the back of lower impairment charges as the UAE economy continued to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Abu Dhabi's ADCB Q2 net profit climbs 12% on Islamic financing income

The total profit attributable to equity holders of the bank for the period ending September 30 climbed to Dh3.8 billion, the lender said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

More to follow...

Updated: October 31st 2021, 12:25 PM
BusinessAbu Dhabi
