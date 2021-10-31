ADCB nine-month net profit climbs 36% on lower impairment charges

Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, the UAE’s third-largest lender, reported an almost 36 per cent jump in its nine-month net profit on the back of lower impairment charges as the UAE economy continued to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The total profit attributable to equity holders of the bank for the period ending September 30 climbed to Dh3.8 billion, the lender said in a statement to the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, where its shares are traded.

More to follow...