Emirates NBD's third-quarter net profit up 61% as economy continues to recover

Emirates NBD, Dubai's biggest lender by assets, reported a 61 per cent rise in third-quarter profit as net income from Islamic financing and investment products rose and impairment losses dropped amid the broader economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Net profit attributable to equity holders of the group for the three months to the end of September climbed to Dh2.5 billion ($682 million), the lender said in a statement on Wednesday to the Dubai Financial Market, where its shares are traded.

Net interest income from Islamic financing and investment products jumped 98 per cent to Dh706.4m, while net impairment losses on financial products declined 48 per cent to Dh1.1bn.

“Emirates NBD’s growth in income and profitability in the third quarter of 2021 is a clear sign of improving economic conditions within the region,” Hesham Al Qassim, vice-chairman and managing director of Emirates NBD, said.

“The UAE economy has fully reopened, thanks to the successful handling of the pandemic…..and (the bank) is well-positioned to benefit from the expected growth in international travel.”

The country’s economy is expected to grow 3.1 per cent in 2021, according to the International Monetary Fund. That is higher than the Central Bank of the UAE's estimate, which projects the country’s economy will expand 2.1 per cent this year and 4.2 per cent in 2022.

