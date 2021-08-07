HSBC manager who wrote 48-page report about racism in the workplace quits

Ian Clarke resigned in an email sent to about 1,000 staff and senior managers

Ian Clarke left HSBC after filing an internal 48-page report about discrimination at the bank. Bloomberg

Aug 7, 2021

A junior manager at HSBC who wrote a 48-page report about racism in the workplace has quit, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Ian Clarke, who had been at the London-based bank for 15 years, cited a lack of support from his colleagues after he raised issues about discrimination at the company, the person said, asking not to be identified discussing private matters.

Mr Clarke was a salesman in the US global liquidity and cash management division in New York.

HSBC officials opened an internal review after Mr Clarke made his presentation in June, to take a deeper look into his findings and investigate incidents he described. Included in his report were numerous accounts of slights and overt discrimination in the mostly White, mostly male world of finance.

Mr Clarke identifies himself as half Black, half White and LGBTQ in his report.

Mr Clarke concluded in his report that the bank was unlikely to meet its diversity goals because of discrimination and racism in the workplace, which he said was prompting recruits to leave. He resigned in an email sent to about 1,000 staff and senior managers.

“We are committed to improving diversity and inclusion at HSBC, and while we are making progress, we know we have more work to do,” HSBC said in an emailed statement. “When colleagues raise concerns we take them seriously, and are looking into the issues raised.”

We are fully committed to an environment where people speak up when they see something which is wrong, and we have a variety of channels in place through which people can raise concerns. If we receive reports of racist or discriminatory behaviour we will take action”

