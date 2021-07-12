UAE Central Bank plans to issue digital currency

The UAE central bank aims to be among the top 10 central banks in the world. Ryan Carter / The National

The Central Bank of the UAE plans to issue its own digital currency as part of its 2023-2026 strategy, which seeks to position it among the world's top10 central banks.

The overarching strategy encompasses seven objectives including driving the digital transformation in the UAE's financial services sector by using the latest artificial intelligence and big data solutions, the CBUAE said in a statement on Monday carried by the state news agency Wam.

The central bank did not say when it plans to issue its own digital currency.

The CBUAE strategy also aims to use technology across inspection, monitoring and insurance systems in the UAE, the second-biggest Arab economy. It will also use the country's digital ID infrastructure (UAE Pass) to bolster financial inclusion and expand access to financial services, the banking regulator said.

“Besides seeking to develop [an] advanced and secure cloud infrastructure to operate financial and insurance services, the strategy aims to support the UAE's green economy efforts and continue work to develop more innovative financial infrastructure to boost the UAE's competitiveness in this field,” the CBUAE said.

The central bank's 2023-2026 objectives are in line with the UAE's goals for the next 50 years under the country's Centennial 2071 agenda that seeks to place it among the most developed economies globally. The CBUAE is also launching a "Future Expectations and Needs of Partners Survey" on July 15 as part of its efforts to achieve the broader economic development goals.

Central banks across the world are looking to develop digital currencies amid the growing popularity of cryptocurrencies as an asset class among both retail and institutional investors. Central Bank Digital Currencies, as they are known, are different from cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, which have seen wild swings in recent months.

The CBUAE and the Saudi Central Bank also recently completed a proof-of-concept project on a wholesale central bank digital currency "to settle domestic and cross-border transactions using central bank money on a distributed ledger technology", the regulators said in February.

Building on the momentum, the UAE Central Bank has joined the second phase of a digital currency project for cross-border payments initiated by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Bank of Thailand, it said at the time.

