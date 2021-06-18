Germany considers urgent exit of its stake in Lufthansa

Airline must not be under state influence forever, transport minister says

Lufthansa was pushed to the brink by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when travel restrictions led to a collapse in air travel, forcing it to take €9 billion in aid from Germany and its other home countries. Photo: AP
Lufthansa was pushed to the brink by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when travel restrictions led to a collapse in air travel, forcing it to take €9 billion in aid from Germany and its other home countries. Photo: AP

Germany wants to exit its stake in flagship airline Lufthansa as soon as possible, Transport Minister Andreas Scheuer said on Friday.

“Lufthansa must not be under state influence forever ... And we also want to minimise the influence of the state and we want the success path to mean that the state goes out again as soon as possible,” he told an aviation conference.

Lufthansa was pushed to the brink by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, when travel restrictions led to a collapse in air travel, forcing it to take €9 billion ($11bn) in aid from Germany and its other home countries.

