Bahrain Airshow cancelled this year as Iran war continues

The Bahrain International Airshow will not be held this year, with the next staging of the biennial event pushed back to 2028 as the Iran war continues to rage.

The event, which is held at Sakhir Air Base, was scheduled to take place from November 18-20.

Its eighth staging has now been “rescheduled” for November 15-17, 2028 “following careful consideration and continuing discussions with our stakeholders, partners and international companies in the region and around the world”, the organisers said.

“This decision has been taken with the aim of providing an opportunity for our visitors, exhibitors, delegates and partners to fully participate in and enjoy the Bahrain International Airshow experience.”

The Iran war with the US and Israel, now in its seventh month, has tipped the region into one of its worst geopolitical crises in decades. Hospitality, aviation and tourism were among the worst-hit sectors as Iran attacked industrial, energy and civilian infrastructure across the Gulf region.

Despite several rounds of mediated negotiations, the US and Iran have failed to reach a peace deal.

Bahrain, which has faced several Iranian assaults, including missile strikes last week, said in July it had recorded more than 800 attacks since February 28.

The country's aviation sector has been heavily disrupted. International airlines have had to adjust schedules because of airspace restrictions and operational uncertainty across the region. Emirates resumed flights between Dubai and Bahrain on August 15, after weeks of cancellations.