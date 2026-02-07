Saudi Arabia to sign Syria investment deals in sectors from aviation to property

A Saudi Arabian delegation led by the kingdom's investment minister arrived in Damascus on Saturday to sign deals in strategic sectors ranging from aviation to real estate.
The economic agreements between Saudi Arabia and Syria are expected to include investments in aviation, telecoms, infrastructure and property development, Syria's state-run news agency Sana reported.
The Saudi delegation includes the Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Amer Alswaha and president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Duailej, according to the agency.
More to follow.