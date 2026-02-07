A Saudi economic delegation headed by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih arrived at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic in Damascus to sign several agreements. Sana
A Saudi economic delegation headed by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih arrived at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic in Damascus to sign several agreements. Sana
A Saudi economic delegation headed by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih arrived at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic in Damascus to sign several agreements. Sana
A Saudi economic delegation headed by Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al Falih arrived at the General Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic in Damascus to sign several agreements. Sana

Business

Aviation

Saudi Arabia to sign Syria investment deals in sectors from aviation to property

The kingdom's Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih leads delegation to Damascus on Saturday

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

February 07, 2026

  • English
  • Arabic

A Saudi Arabian delegation led by the kingdom's investment minister arrived in Damascus on Saturday to sign deals in strategic sectors ranging from aviation to real estate.

The economic agreements between Saudi Arabia and Syria are expected to include investments in aviation, telecoms, infrastructure and property development, Syria's state-run news agency Sana reported.

The Saudi delegation includes the Minister of Investment Khalid Al Falih, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Amer Alswaha and president of the General Authority of Civil Aviation (Gaca) Abdulaziz bin Abdullah Al Duailej, according to the agency.

More to follow.

Updated: February 07, 2026, 10:44 AM
Saudi ArabiaSyriaInvesting