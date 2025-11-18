First crude oil shipment under Saudi grant reaches Syria

A Saudi tanker carrying 90,000 tonnes of crude oil has arrived at a Syrian port, the first shipment following the announcement of a grant aimed at boosting Syrian refineries.

The state-run Saudi Fund for Development provided a grant in September to supply Syria with 1.65 million barrels of crude oil as part of efforts to support the country as it rebuilds its economy.

Syrian state news agency Sana said the first batch arrived at Baniyas port on Monday.

The Saudi grant aims to support Syria's development, address its economic challenges, foster the growth of vital sectors and contribute to reaching sustainable development goals, according to a statement from the fund.

It will “enhance the operations of Syrian refineries and achieve both operational and financial sustainability”.

Syria's economy has been left devastated by nearly 14 years of civil war. Since the fall of long-time leader Bashar Al Assad last year in a rebel offensive, Syria's new leaders have sought international finance for reconstruction.

Saudi Arabia has taken a central role in Syria’s economic redevelopment, with 47 agreements worth $6.4 billion signed in July at an investment forum in Damascus. The deals covered key sectors, including energy, industry, infrastructure, property, communications and information technology.

Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan has said the world must support Syria's redevelopment. Reuters

“We stand with Syria,” Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan said during International Monetary Fund and World Bank meetings last month in Washington.

Mr Al Jadaan chairs the International Monetary and Financial Committee, which advises the IMF's board of governors. He said it is the international community's duty to assist Syria.

The World Bank estimates Syria’s reconstruction will cost $216 billion. In May, Saudi Arabia and Qatar paid off Syria’s $15.5 million debt to the bank, opening the door to reconstruction grants for the government in Damascus.

Syrian President Ahmad Al Shara has said his country will “rebuild every stone that has been destroyed”. In a speech last month at the Future Investment Initiative summit in Riyadh, he hailed Saudi Arabia as “a supporter of stability, prosperity and development in Syria”.

Mr Al Shara held talks with Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the sidelines of the Riyadh event.