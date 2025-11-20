New Abu Dhabi project to convert waste to sustainable aviation fuel

Abu Dhabi's clean energy company Masdar and waste management firm Tadweer Group have teamed up to develop the emirate's first commercial-scale waste-to-sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) project.

The plant will convert about 500,000 tonnes of waste into SAF annually, using a hybrid production technique that combines renewable energy-powered electrolysis to produce green hydrogen and waste gasification, state news agency Wam reported on Thursday.

Once operational, the project is expected to serve several markets, positioning Abu Dhabi as a regional centre for SAF, it said.

The plant is expected to boost the UAE’s role in sustainable aviation, a sector deemed critical to economic development and driving the nation's decarbonisation goals, said Mohamed Al Ramahi, chief executive of Masdar.

“Masdar is committed to accelerating the global energy transformation through partnerships and delivering innovative solutions that meet customer needs,” he said.

Global airlines consider sustainable jet fuel as key to their goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. Despite high demand, supply is small while the costs are high, resulting in slow progress.

SAF is typically derived from animal fats, used cooking oil and other feedstocks. It can also be produced synthetically through a process that captures carbon directly from the air.

Ali Al Dhaheri, managing director and chief executive of Tadweer Group, left, and Mohamed Al Ramahi, chief executive of Masdar, during the signing ceremony. Wam

The greener fuel – which reduces carbon dioxide emissions by up to 80 per cent – could contribute nearly 65 per cent of the reduction in emissions needed by aviation to reach net zero by 2050, according to the International Air Transport Association.

New SAF development is also key to help decarbonise the UAE's aviation sector.

“This agreement marks a pivotal step … to unlock waste as a valuable resource with the potential to be converted to key energy resources,” said Ali Al Dhaheri, managing director and chief executive of Tadweer Group.

The partnership advances “the UAE’s leadership in clean energy innovation by transforming waste into SAF, a vital product for maintaining a cleaner environment”, he said.

The project is also expected to contribute to Tadweer's strategy of diverting 80 per cent of waste from Abu Dhabi landfills by 2030, and creating new value chains in waste management, green hydrogen and renewable fuels.

