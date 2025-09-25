Abu Dhabi launches AI-driven waste collection company in sustainability drive

Abu Dhabi has launched a new waste collection company, Tajmee’e, in a bid to overhaul the emirate’s approach to refuse management and accelerate progress towards its sustainability goals.

The new firm has been established by the Tadweer Group, the entity responsible for waste management in the emirate. It will use artificial intelligence, real-time data monitoring and predictive analytics to optimise collection routes and improve efficiency.

Officials say the technology will also cut fuel consumption and reduce emissions across the capital.

The launch is part of Abu Dhabi's broader strategy to minimise landfill waste, improve recycling rates and support the UAE's commitment to reaching net zero emissions by 2050.

Officials also see it as a foundational step in the UAE’s wider ambition to create a circular economy, where waste is not just managed, but reused, recycled and ultimately reimagined as a resource.

“Tajmee’e represents a fundamental shift in how we approach waste collection,” said Ali Al Dhaheri, managing director and chief executive of Tadweer Group. “With smart systems, AI-powered trucks and best-in-class operations, we’re building the infrastructure for a cleaner Abu Dhabi and a more sustainable UAE.”

Tajmee'e seeks to improve recycling and waste collection in Abu Dhabi. Victor Besa / The National

Smarter lorries and smarter streets

At the heart of the project is a new fleet of collection vehicles, equipped with onboard computers, AI cameras and weight sensors. Rather than following fixed routes, the lorries will adapt in real time, skipping empty bins, rerouting to overloaded ones and gathering data on what exactly is being thrown away.

This data, fed into Tadweer’s integrated digital platform, will allow the company to track where waste is generated, what it consists of and how best to treat it downstream.

Bins across the capital will be fitted with fill-level sensors, so the system knows not only where a bin is, but how full it is and what is inside it.

“It’s not about collecting for the sake of collection,” Mr Al Dhaheri told The National. “If your bin isn’t full, the truck won’t waste a trip. But if it’s overflowing, the system will flag it immediately.”

Ali Al Dhaheri, chief executive of Tadweer Group. Victor Besa / The National

Tech that talks trash

Tadweer expects route optimisation alone to deliver 10 to 15 per cent gains in efficiency. In a city the size of Abu Dhabi with thousands of kilometres of collection routes, it could lead to significant fuel savings and emissions cuts.

By analysing waste volumes by neighbourhood, the system can inform where to build new recycling centres for plastics, paper, food waste or electronic waste.

“It’s the foundation of everything else we want to do,” Mr Al Dhaheri said. “Because no composting or recycling system works if the collection side is inefficient.”

What it means for residents

The initiative will start with municipal locations from October. For residents, the changes may be subtle at first. Bins will be picked up less frequently, only when they are actually full.

The company is currently operating 11 vehicles, expected to rise to 20 by the end of the month, 250 by year-end and almost 400 by early next year to cover the entire emirate. The fleet includes traditional lorries, side-loaders and support vehicles.

A Mercedes-Benz Arocs waste management lorry. Victor Besa / The National

From bins to bigger goals

Abu Dhabi has set an ambitious target of diverting 80 per cent of waste from landfill by 2030. That is a huge leap from current levels, and will require not just better collection, but significant investment in recycling, composting and waste-to-energy centres.

Tajmee’e is seen as the first step, as more data is gathered about what residents throw away, when and how, the system can start informing policy, investment and public awareness campaigns.

“Ultimately, this isn’t about trucks or bins,” Mr Al Dhaheri said. “It’s about building the knowledge base for a fully circular system. One where waste is seen not as a burden – but as a future resource.”

