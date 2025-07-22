Emirates Group to hire more than 17,000 staff in global recruitment drive

Emirates Group, which includes Emirates airline and ground-handling unit dnata, is to hire 17,300 people across 350 roles this year to support the expansion of operations and bolster future capabilities.

The Dubai-based company has launched a global talent scouting and acquisition drive, it said on Tuesday.

Hundreds of recruits are being sought for roles including cabin crew, pilots, engineers, commercial and sales teams, customer service, ground handling, catering, information technology, human resources and finance, the company said.

Dnata aims to hire more than 4,000 cargo, catering and ground-handling specialists.

“We’re seeking world-class talent to fuel our bold ambition,” said Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum, chairman and chief executive of Emirates Group and Emirates airline.

The company is to host more than 2,100 open days and other talent acquisition events in 150 cities to recruit pilots, IT professionals, engineers and talent for cabin crew roles throughout the year, the company said.

This will also include events in Dubai to engage UAE national students and graduates.

Emirates airline posted a post-tax profit of Dh19.06 billion ($5.2 billion) for the year ended in March, an annual increase of 10.6 per cent, as long-haul travel demand remained strong despite geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty.

Revenue rose by 6 per cent to Dh127.9 billion as the airline carried more than 53.6 million passengers during the fiscal year.

It was the third consecutive year of record profits for the company, which has benefited from rising travel demand and lower fuel costs.

Emirates also said it would pay a 22-week bonus to eligible employees after posting the record profit.

Emirates airline through the years - in pictures

Emirates' first flights in October 1985 used leased aircraft. Photo: Emirates An Emirates A380 in flight. Photo: Emirates Emirates Premium Economy is the airline's newest cabin class. DXB Terminal 3, Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National Skydiver and stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik stars in Emirates' latest ad campaign at the top of the Burj Khalifa. Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, takes a tour of the Emirates A380 airliner during the opening ceremony at Dubai Airshow in November 2013. AFP Airbus workers celebrate in front of the Airbus A380 on July 28, 2008 in Hamburg, Germany. The world's largest passenger liner was built for Emirates airline. Getty Images Terminal 3, the exclusive terminal for Emirates airline, was opened in 2008. Photo: Emirates Emirates chairman, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in November 2001, with a model of the Airbus A3XX superjumbo jet (now known as the A380) at the Farnborough Air Show. Reuters

The company has hired more than 41,000 people since 2022, including 27,000 in various operational roles, and has a 121,000-strong workforce.

For Dubai-based employees, work benefits include profit share eligibility, medical and life insurance cover, travel benefits including flight tickets, annual leave, concessional cargo rates, and membership cards that provide discounts at retail, hospitality and lifestyle outlets, the company said.

Following the decision by Wizz Air to exit its Abu Dhabi operation in September, employees affected could benefit from the Emirates Group's hiring drive.

What are the influencer academy modules? Mastery of audio-visual content creation. Cinematography, shots and movement. All aspects of post-production. Emerging technologies and VFX with AI and CGI. Understanding of marketing objectives and audience engagement. Tourism industry knowledge. Professional ethics.

All%20We%20Imagine%20as%20Light %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EDirector%3A%20%3C%2Fstrong%3EPayal%20Kapadia%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EStarring%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%20Kani%20Kusruti%2C%20Divya%20Prabha%2C%20Chhaya%20Kadam%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3ERating%3A%3C%2Fstrong%3E%204%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A