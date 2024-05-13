Emirates Group to pay 20-week bonus to eligible employees after record profit

Emirates Group, which includes the long-haul airline and ground-handler dnata, will pay a 20-week bonus to eligible employees after it posted a record profit for its financial year ending March 31, The National understands.

The pay-out will be included in the employees' May salary, following the group's second consecutive year of record profits as it makes a strong come-back from the pandemic-induced global slow-down in air travel.

Emirates Group posted a record profit of Dh18.7 billion, a jump of 71 per cent year on year, it said in a statement on Monday.

Group revenue increased by 15 per cent on an annual basis to a record Dh137.3 billion, driven by strong customer demand across its businesses, it said.

Emirates Group’s workforce grew 10 per cent year-on-year to 112,406 employees, reaching its largest size ever, as the airline and dnata continued to hire staff around the world to support expanding operations and bolstering future capabilities.

The group is also seeking to hire thousands of cabin crew, pilots, engineers, customer service agents, IT workers and other specialists from around the world to power its growth ambitions.