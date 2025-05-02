An Egyptian woman holds a poster and her national flag as she takes part in a march in Cairo, in 2016, for the 66 victims of the EgyptAir MS804 flight that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea. AFP
An Egyptian woman holds a poster and her national flag as she takes part in a march in Cairo, in 2016, for the 66 victims of the EgyptAir MS804 flight that crashed in the Mediterranean Sea. AFP

Business

Aviation

EgyptAir plane crash caused by cockpit fire, coroner decides as he rejects official findings

UK inquest hears conflicting theories about why flight MS804 vanished over the Mediterranean

Paul Carey
Paul Carey

May 02, 2025