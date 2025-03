All 80 people on board survived and those hurt had relatively minor injuries. Reuters

A Delta Air Lines jet lies on its roof after it overturned while landing at Toronto’s Pearson Airport. EPA

All 80 people on board survived and those hurt had relatively minor injuries. Reuters

A Delta Air Lines jet lies on its roof after it overturned while landing at Toronto’s Pearson Airport. EPA

Delta plane that flipped over in Toronto showed high rate of descent, initial report says