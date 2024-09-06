European aviation safety regulator orders Airbus A350-1000 engine checks

The EU Aviation Safety Agency has ordered <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/09/05/etihad-proactively-checking-a350-jets-uae-aviation-regulator-says/" target="_blank">inspections</a> on the <a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/09/03/qatar-airways-says-no-impact-from-airbus-a350-rolls-royce-engine-issue/" target="_blank">Airbus A350-1000 fleet</a> as a "precautionary measure" after a mid-air engine fire on a Cathay Pacific flight on Monday forced the airline to ground its fleet temporarily. A phased one-off inspection of the flexible fuel hose connections inside the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines has been mandated to check for damage, the agency said in an emergency airworthiness directive late on Thursday. Operators of the aircraft must conduct the checks in the next three to 30 days, depending on the individual engine history, it said. "This action is a precautionary measure, based on the information received from the initial investigation of the recent Cathay Pacific serious incident and on the airline’s findings in its own subsequent inspections,” Florian Guillermet, the agency's executive director, said in the statement. “We will continue to follow closely all information that will be made available through the ongoing safety investigation.” The agency added that inspections on the smaller A350-900, powered by the Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-84 engine, are "not warranted at this stage". There are 86 A350-1000 aircraft in service worldwide, the agency said. Its inspection mandate is the first official confirmation that an engine fire caused Cathay Pacific's Zurich-bound Flight CX383 to return to Hong Kong shortly after taking off. The fire was detected and extinguished quickly and the aircraft returned safely to Hong Kong. Airbus said it was "working closely" with Rolls-Royce and the authorities to carry out the precautionary measure. Cathay Pacific, which was forced to cancel some flights to inspect its A350 fleet, said 15 of its 48 A350s had defective fuel hoses that needed to be replaced. It is aiming to return these wide-body aircraft to service by Saturday. Etihad Airways on Thursday said it was inspecting its fleet of Airbus A350-1000s and had not discovered any problems with the Rolls-Royce engines. The UAE civil aviation regulator is "closely monitoring the situation in co-ordination with EASA, Airbus and Rolls-Royce. As of today, there is no need for significant regulatory action", it said in a statement to <i>The National</i> on Thursday. Global aviation regulators are under increasing scrutiny after a worldwide tightening of safety regulations, following US plane maker<a href="https://www.thenationalnews.com/business/aviation/2024/08/31/new-boeing-boss-holds-first-meeting-with-faa-chief-as-iata-urges-supply-chain-fix/" target="_blank"> Boeing's safety crisis</a>.