There are 86 A350-1000 aircraft in service around the world. Reuters
There are 86 A350-1000 aircraft in service around the world. Reuters

Business

Aviation

European aviation safety regulator orders Airbus A350-1000 engine checks

Inspections of Rolls-Royce Trent XWB-97 engines are precautionary measure after Cathay Pacific incident, agency says

Deena Kamel
Deena Kamel

September 06, 2024

Checking In

Travel updates and inspiration from the past week

      By signing up, I agree to The National's privacy policy
      Checking In